Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, April 14

Thursday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 858 newly reported cases and four newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,458.

Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 72-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Wednesday, April 13.

The coronavirus variant that is currently dominant in Minnesota is the BA.2 version of omicron. According to the latest Metropolitan Council wastewater data, 81% of samples in the 7-county metro area are BA.2 and the remaining 18% (as of April 4) are the original omicron strain, BA.1.

Hospitalizations

Through April 13, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 193 – up from the 185 reported on April 12. Of those hospitalized, 32 people are in intensive care (down from 33) and 161 are in non-ICU care (up from 152).

ICU admissions are at their lowest since mid-July 2021 and non-ICU admissions are the lowest they have been since the beginning of August 2021.

Vaccine, booster stats

As of April 13, the state reported that 3,901,329 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,692,661 people have completed the vaccine series. There are 2,552,309 Minnesotans who are "up to date" with their vaccine shots, which includes boosters.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

5-11: 41%

12-15: 66%

16-17: 69%

18-49: 73%

50-64: 81%

65+: 96%

Total population: 70.1%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

5-11: 37%

12-15: 62%

16-17: 65%

18-49: 68%

50-64: 78%

65+: 93%

Total population: 66.4%

The percentage of Minnesota's population up to date with vaccines, based on age group:

5-11: 37%

12-15: 25%

16-17: 31%

18-49: 40%

50-64: 56%

65+: 82%

Total population: 45.9%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

: TBD (up from 2,552,309) Positive cases: 1,436,766 (up from 1,435,914)

1,436,766 (up from 1,435,914) Reinfection cases : 63,647

: 63,647 Deaths: 12,458 – 250 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,454)

12,458 – 250 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,454) Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,419,628 (up from 1,419,318)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.