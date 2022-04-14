Skip to main content
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, April 14

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, April 14

More than 800 newly reported cases in today's update.

Flickr

More than 800 newly reported cases in today's update.

Thursday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 858 newly reported cases and four newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,458.

Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 72-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Wednesday, April 13.

The coronavirus variant that is currently dominant in Minnesota is the BA.2 version of omicron. According to the latest Metropolitan Council wastewater data, 81% of samples in the 7-county metro area are BA.2 and the remaining 18% (as of April 4) are the original omicron strain, BA.1.

Hospitalizations

Through April 13, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 193 – up from the 185 reported on April 12. Of those hospitalized, 32 people are in intensive care (down from 33) and 161 are in non-ICU care (up from 152).

ICU admissions are at their lowest since mid-July 2021 and non-ICU admissions are the lowest they have been since the beginning of August 2021.

Vaccine, booster stats

As of April 13, the state reported that 3,901,329 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,692,661 people have completed the vaccine series. There are 2,552,309 Minnesotans who are "up to date" with their vaccine shots, which includes boosters.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 41%
  • 12-15: 66%
  • 16-17: 69%
  • 18-49: 73%
  • 50-64: 81%
  • 65+: 96%
  • Total population: 70.1%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 37%
  • 12-15: 62%
  • 16-17: 65%
  • 18-49: 68%
  • 50-64: 78%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 66.4%

The percentage of Minnesota's population up to date with vaccines, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 37%
  • 12-15: 25%
  • 16-17: 31%
  • 18-49: 40%
  • 50-64: 56%
  • 65+: 82%
  • Total population: 45.9%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: TBD (up from 3,901,329)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: TBD (up from 3,692,661)
  • People up to date with their vaccine series: TBD (up from 2,552,309)
  • Positive cases: 1,436,766 (up from 1,435,914)
  • Reinfection cases: 63,647
  • Deaths: 12,458 – 250 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,454)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,419,628 (up from 1,419,318)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.

Next Up

flickr covid healt care worker coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, April 14

More than 800 newly reported cases in today's update.

taopi6
MN Weather

Gallery: Horrific damage from high end EF-2 tornado in Taopi

The small town was devastated by a tornado that produced 130 mph winds.

Maplewood PD
MN News

Bodycam footage shows Maplewood PD handcuff, detain four children

Parents of the children, ages 10-16, want the Maplewood Police Department to apologize.

Screen Shot 2022-04-14 at 9.28.59 AM
Minnesota Life

Minnesota family officially named tallest in the world

The Trapp family of Esko was named the world's tallest family by the Guinness Book of World Records.

snow squall
MN Weather

Snow squalls possible in the Twin Cities Thursday

Brief, intense bursts of snow could happen in the Twin Cities and surrounding areas.

FQP6LuPVgAIajFr
MN Weather

30 inches of snow, insane drifts blanket North Dakota

It's the strongest blizzard to hit North Dakota in 25 years.

rich stanek governor video screengrab
MN News

GOP governor candidate Rich Stanek injured in crash

The crash happened as Stanek was exiting a church parking lot in Buffalo Tuesday evening.

Screen Shot 2022-04-13 at 5.52.54 PM
MN News

Graphic video shows Mahnomen Co. deputy shooting armed woman

Video shows the deputy shoot five times at the 20-year-old woman, who survived.

Screen Shot 2022-04-13 at 5.08.05 PM
MN News

Person found dead from gunshot wound on boardwalk in Robbinsdale

It's unclear how the individual was shot.

Screen Shot 2022-04-13 at 5.03.07 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

New HGTV series include a home renovation show in Minneapolis

It'll star two sisters who co-own a local restoration company.

Screen Shot 2022-04-13 at 3.43.17 PM
MN News

Maplewood PD to release bodycam footage of children being cuffed, detained

Children ages 10-16 were handcuffed and placed in the back of police squad cars before being cleared of wrongdoing.

Mainstreet Hopkins
Minnesota Life

'Historic' Hopkins becomes official with Mainstreet added to National Register

Once the 'Raspberry Capital of the World', downtown Hopkins continues to bustle.

Related

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, April 12

Today's update includes three days of data, so the totals are higher than what is typically reported in a 24-hour period.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, April 7

Wastewater data in the metro says the BA.2 strain of the omicron variant accounts for 71% of all samples.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, April 13

More than 12,000 Minnesotans have died of COVID-19 over the duration of the pandemic.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, April 11

The latest report includes the death of a teenager between the age of 15-19.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, April 8

The latest wastewater data shows that 81% of samples in the 7-county metro are the BA.2 strain of the omicron variant.

coronavirus, covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, April 5

The latest from the state health department.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, April 4

The latest hospitalization numbers show a slight increase in COVID admissions.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, March 14

The 7-day test positivity rate in Minnesota, as of March 4, was 3.6%.