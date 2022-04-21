Skip to main content
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, April 21

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, April 21

More than 1,000 new cases for the first time in over two months.

Credit: Navy Medicine via Flickr

More than 1,000 new cases for the first time in over two months.

Thursday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,122 newly reported cases and three newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,482.

Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Wednesday, April 20. The health department confirmed Monday that cases are "beginning to creep back up" in Minnesota.

In fact, the more than 1,100 cases reported today marks the first time in more than two months with 1,000+ cases in a 24-hour reporting period. 

The coronavirus variant that is currently dominant in Minnesota is the BA.2 version of omicron. According to the latest Metropolitan Council wastewater data, 96% of samples in the 7-county metro area are BA.2 and the remaining 4% (as of April 11) are the original omicron strain, BA.1.

Hospitalizations

Through April 20, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 215 – up from the 212 reported on April 19. Of those hospitalized, 24 people are in intensive care (up from 23) and 191 are in non-ICU care (up from 189).

Vaccine, booster stats

As of April 19, the state reported that 3,903,613 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,695,710 people have completed the vaccine series. There are 2,553,336 Minnesotans who are "up to date" with their vaccine shots, which includes boosters.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 41%
  • 12-15: 66%
  • 16-17: 69%
  • 18-49: 73%
  • 50-64: 81%
  • 65+: 96%
  • Total population: 70.2%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 38%
  • 12-15: 62%
  • 16-17: 65%
  • 18-49: 68%
  • 50-64: 78%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 66.4%

The percentage of Minnesota's population up to date with vaccines, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 38%
  • 12-15: 25%
  • 16-17: 31%
  • 18-49: 40%
  • 50-64: 56%
  • 65+: 83%
  • Total population: 45.9%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,903,613 (up from 3,902,979)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,695,710 (up from 3,694,998)
  • People up to date with their vaccine series: 2,553,336 (up from 2,553,234)
  • Positive cases: 1,442,396 (up from 1,441,279)
  • Reinfection cases: 64,260
  • Deaths: 12,482 – 260 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,479)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,423,233 (up from 1,422,848)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.

