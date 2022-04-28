Skip to main content
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, April 28

Hospitalizations rose by more than 30 in the 24-hour reporting period.

Thursday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,642 newly reported cases and four newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,503.

Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Wednesday, April 27.

The coronavirus variant that is currently dominant in Minnesota is the BA.2 version of omicron. According to the latest Metropolitan Council wastewater data, 93% of samples in the 7-county metro area are BA.2 and 6% (as of April 17) are the original omicron strain, BA.1.

Hospitalizations

Through April 27, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 294 – up from the 259 reported on April 26. Of those hospitalized, 23 people are in intensive care (down from 28) and 261 are in non-ICU care (up from 231).

Vaccine, booster stats

As of April 25, the state reported that 3,905,972 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,698,926 people have completed the vaccine series. There are 2,556,840 Minnesotans who are "up to date" with their vaccine shots, which includes boosters.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 41%
  • 12-15: 66%
  • 16-17: 69%
  • 18-49: 73%
  • 50-64: 81%
  • 65+: 96%
  • Total population: 70.2%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 38%
  • 12-15: 62%
  • 16-17: 65%
  • 18-49: 68%
  • 50-64: 78%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 66.5%

The percentage of Minnesota's population up to date with vaccines, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 38%
  • 12-15: 25%
  • 16-17: 31%
  • 18-49: 40%
  • 50-64: 56%
  • 65+: 83%
  • Total population: 45.9%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,905,972 (up from 3,904,939)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,698,926 (up from 3,697,727)
  • People up to date with their vaccine series: 2,556,840 (up from 2,556,518)
  • Positive cases: 1,450,575 (up from 1,448,539)
  • Reinfection cases: 65,110
  • Deaths: 12,503 – 270 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,499)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,428,770 (up from 1,428,195)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.

