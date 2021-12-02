Skip to main content
December 2, 2021
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, December 2
Publish date:

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, December 2

The latest in Minnesota.
Author:

Bring Me The News

The latest in Minnesota.

On the day that the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed the first Minnesotan infected by the omicron variant, the state's formal COVID-19 update shows 5,313 newly reported cases (not all are omicron, just the one, in fact) and 72 newly reported deaths, including a person in their 20s from Steele County. 

That brings the state's COVID-19 death toll to 9,554.

Minnesota's test positivity rate on a 7-day rolling average (through Nov. 24) is 10.1%, which is down from 10.3% on Nov. 23. Anything over 10% puts Minnesota in the high-risk threshold for community transmission of the coronavirus.

Vaccine, booster stats

As of Nov. 29, the state reported that 3,655,679 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,373,236 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 1,139,911 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 24%
  • 12-15: 61%
  • 16-17: 64%
  • 18-49: 68%
  • 50-64: 78%
  • 65+: 96%
  • Total population: 65.7%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 3%
  • 12-15: 56%
  • 16-17: 61%
  • 18-49: 64%
  • 50-64: 76%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 60.6%

Hospitalizations

Through Dec. 1, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 1,549 – down from the 1,562 reported on Nov. 30. Of those hospitalized, 345 people are in intensive care (down from 356) and 1,204 are in non-ICU care (down from 1,206).

The most ICU patients during the duration of the pandemic was 399 on Dec. 1, 2020.

There are currently only 24 staffed adult ICU beds available in the entire state – down from 26 on Nov. 30 – and 8 pediatric ICU beds available, which is down from the 13 available on Nov. 30. Pediatric non-ICU beds are also strained, with only 13 available statewide.

Screen Shot 2021-12-02 at 9.36.33 AM

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 15,004,118 (up from 14,947,240)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,655,679 (up from 3,651,596)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,373,236 (up from 3,365,496)
  • People who have had a booster/3rd shot: 1,139,911 (up from 1,114,287)
  • Positive cases: 921,249 (up from 915,942)
  • Reinfection cases: 10,528 (up from 10,427)
  • Deaths: 9,554 – 566 of which are "probable*" (up from 9,482)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 881,400 (up from 879,025)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.

Next Up

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, December 2

The latest in Minnesota.

Timothy William Tuit
MN News

2 people plead guilty in fatal Dakota County home invasion

Two others charged in the incident will go to trial next year.

south lake minnetonka police department
MN News

25-year-old arrested after multi-city police chase in western suburbs

Police were called for a welfare check but learned it was a domestic violence incident.

Screen Shot 2021-12-02 at 8.34.54 AM
MN Vikings

After getting COVID, Harrison Smith still not considering vaccine

The Vikings safety says he doesn't plan on getting vaccinated.

covid
MN Coronavirus

First omicron variant COVID case detected in MN

The individual is an adult male who lives in Hennepin County and had recently traveled.

wright county Sheriff Sean Deringer
MN News

Minnesota sheriff bashes MPD, 'disgusted' by officers' actions

The sheriff said he will no longer defend the Minneapolis Police Department.

Screen Shot 2021-12-02 at 7.59.52 AM
MN Food & Drink

More than 2 years after announcing, Duck Donuts finally opens at MOA

The grand opening of the new location took place Wednesday.

unsplash - school girl students
MN News

St. Paul is closing 6 schools amid declining enrollment

The board revised the plan after the school communities voiced concerns.

3535 155th St W, Rosemount, Minnesota - July 2012
MN News

Pedestrian dies after being struck by motorist in Rosemount

It happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

X-rays negative after Karl-Anthony Towns takes scary fall

Towns crashed hard to the ground late in the game Wednesday night.

Minneapolis police
MN News

2 more homicides push Minneapolis closer to record set in 1995

The deadly shootings happened on the city's North Side Wednesday night.

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

KAT sets a franchise record, leaves early in loss to Wizards

Towns fell on his back in the final minutes of a loss in Washington.

Related

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, December 1

100 newly reported deaths.

covid, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, November 29

The state's latest report includes data from the Thanksgiving break.

covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, November 22

The latest on the surge in Minnesota.

vaccine, shot
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, November 18

There are 333 people with COVID-19 in an ICU in Minnesota.

vaccine, covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, November 11

The latest update from the Minnesota Department of Health.

covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, November 4

The latest from MDH.

covid-19, coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, November 15

Today's update does not include data from Saturday-Sunday. That data will be included in Tuesday's update.

coronavirus, ICU, COVID-19
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, September 2

The latest on Minnesota's summer surge.