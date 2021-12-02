Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, December 2

On the day that the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed the first Minnesotan infected by the omicron variant, the state's formal COVID-19 update shows 5,313 newly reported cases (not all are omicron, just the one, in fact) and 72 newly reported deaths, including a person in their 20s from Steele County.

That brings the state's COVID-19 death toll to 9,554.

Minnesota's test positivity rate on a 7-day rolling average (through Nov. 24) is 10.1%, which is down from 10.3% on Nov. 23. Anything over 10% puts Minnesota in the high-risk threshold for community transmission of the coronavirus.

Vaccine, booster stats

As of Nov. 29, the state reported that 3,655,679 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,373,236 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 1,139,911 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

5-11: 24%

12-15: 61%

16-17: 64%

18-49: 68%

50-64: 78%

65+: 96%

Total population: 65.7%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

5-11: 3%

12-15: 56%

16-17: 61%

18-49: 64%

50-64: 76%

65+: 93%

Total population: 60.6%

Hospitalizations

Through Dec. 1, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 1,549 – down from the 1,562 reported on Nov. 30. Of those hospitalized, 345 people are in intensive care (down from 356) and 1,204 are in non-ICU care (down from 1,206).

The most ICU patients during the duration of the pandemic was 399 on Dec. 1, 2020.

There are currently only 24 staffed adult ICU beds available in the entire state – down from 26 on Nov. 30 – and 8 pediatric ICU beds available, which is down from the 13 available on Nov. 30. Pediatric non-ICU beds are also strained, with only 13 available statewide.

Minnesota Department of Health

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

Total tests: 15,004,118 (up from 14,947,240)

15,004,118 (up from 14,947,240) People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,655,679 (up from 3,651,596)

3,655,679 (up from 3,651,596) People who have completed vaccine series: 3,373,236 (up from 3,365,496)

3,373,236 (up from 3,365,496) People who have had a booster/3rd shot : 1,139,911 (up from 1,114,287)

: 1,139,911 (up from 1,114,287) Positive cases: 921,249 (up from 915,942)

921,249 (up from 915,942) Reinfection cases : 10,528 (up from 10,427)

: 10,528 (up from 10,427) Deaths: 9,554 – 566 of which are "probable*" (up from 9,482)

9,554 – 566 of which are "probable*" (up from 9,482) Patients no longer requiring isolation: 881,400 (up from 879,025)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.