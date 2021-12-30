Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, December 30
Publish date:

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, December 30

There won't be another COVID update from the state until Monday, Jan. 3.
Author:

Navy Medicine via Flickr

There won't be another COVID update from the state until Monday, Jan. 3.

Thursday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 6,780 newly reported cases and 48 newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 10,516.

Today's report includes data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Wednesday and the number of cases does include an unknown number of backlogged positive test results.

Minnesota's test positivity rate on a 7-day rolling average (through Dec. 22) is 8.7%, having recently been higher than 11%. Anything over 10% puts Minnesota in the high-risk threshold for community transmission of the coronavirus.

Hospitalizations

Through Dec. 29, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 1,318 – down from the 1,348 reported on Dec. 28. Of those hospitalized, 308 people are in intensive care (down from 330) and 1,010 are in non-ICU care (down from 1,018).

The most ICU patients during the duration of the pandemic was 399 on Dec. 1, 2020.

The latest hospital capacity data shows there are 34 staffed adult ICU beds available in the entire state – down from 38 on Dec. 28 – and 15 pediatric ICU beds available, which is up from 14 on Dec. 28.

Vaccine, booster stats

As of Dec. 28, the state reported that 3,749,205 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,514,952 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 1,694,920 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 31%
  • 12-15: 62%
  • 16-17: 66%
  • 18-49: 70%
  • 50-64: 79%
  • 65+: 97%
  • Total population: 67.4%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 23%
  • 12-15: 57%
  • 16-17: 62%
  • 18-49: 65%
  • 50-64: 76%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 63.2%

According to the CDC, which cites data from September 2021, an unvaccinated person was 5.8 times more likely to get COVID-19 and 14 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than someone who is fully vaccinated.

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 16,168,942 (up from 16,117,480)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,749,205 (up from 3,746,193)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,514,952 (up from 3,511,708)
  • People who have had a booster/3rd shot: 1,694,920 (up from 1,678,258)
  • Positive cases: 1,022,212 (up from 1,015,435)
  • Reinfection cases: 14,222 (up from 13,759)
  • Deaths: 10,516 – 644 of which are "probable*" (up from 10,468)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 982,689 (up from 980,822)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.

Next Up

coronavirus, covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, December 30

There won't be another COVID update from the state until Monday, Jan. 3.

Screen Shot 2021-12-30 at 10.57.22 AM
MN Shopping

Hy-Vee adding armed security guards to its stores

The grocery store chain is enhancing its security measures to protect customers and staff.

ribnick fur buildling 1
MN Food & Drink

Moulin Rouge restaurant, speakeasy to open in the North Loop

Chef David Fhima will open the new spot in the historic Ribnick Fur building.

ugliest house in america
MN Property

MN home featured on new HGTV show 'Ugliest House in America'

The Poseidon House is among the 12 hideous homes host Retta will tour during the special series.

Dean Evason
MN Wild

Wild reward Dean Evason, coaching staff with extension

The Wild have taken off during Evason's tenure.

Garrett Bradbury, Vikings Packers
MN Vikings

Matthew Coller: Will Green Bay be the final graveyard for the Vikings?

"It’s the story of the Zimmer-Cousins era in a nutshell. Always something missing. Always a step behind the big boys."

Daniel and Daryl Johnson - Jan 6 Capitol riot screengrab DOJ charges
MN News

Jan. 6 insurrection: New, more serious charges for MN man and his father

The duo now face a felony civil disorder charge for obstruction of a Capitol police officer.

Winter Classic
MN Wild

'Dangerously cold' temps in Minneapolis for the Winter Classic

It'll likely go down as the coldest game in NHL history.

20211121_Vikings_Packers_REG11_1415
MN Vikings

The Vikings offense hasn't been the same without a healthy Adam Thielen

The team placed Thielen on injured reserve Wednesday following ankle surgery

Flickr - Target corporate headquarters - Seppt 2020
MN News

St. Paul man gets more than 8 years in prison for arson, riot at Target HQ

The unrest happened after false reports about a man's suicide spread on social media in August 2020.

flickr covid healt care worker coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Omicron at least 50 percent of new COVID cases in MN

The variant has spread quickly since first being confirmed in the state on Dec. 2.

eau claire police department
MN News

Charges: Man fleeing police got stuck in bush, cop had to rescue him

The man had cocaine in his pocket, charges said.

Related

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, December 23

There won't be an update on Christmas Eve or through the entire weekend, so the next report is Monday, Dec. 26.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, December 29

More than 5,000 new cases in today's report.

Flickr - COVID testing site sign
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, December 28

The latest in Minnesota.

covid, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, December 17

The next update comes Monday, Dec. 20.

coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, December 8

The latest details from the Minnesota Department of Health.

Wikimedia Commons - COVID vaccine, pfizer, shot - Martin G
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, December 13

Closing in on 10,000 deaths during the pandemic in Minnesota.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, December 20

The latest:

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, December 21

Hospitalizations continue to drop, though ICU capacity statewide is still strained.