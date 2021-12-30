Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, December 30

Thursday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 6,780 newly reported cases and 48 newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 10,516.

Today's report includes data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Wednesday and the number of cases does include an unknown number of backlogged positive test results.

Minnesota's test positivity rate on a 7-day rolling average (through Dec. 22) is 8.7%, having recently been higher than 11%. Anything over 10% puts Minnesota in the high-risk threshold for community transmission of the coronavirus.

Hospitalizations

Through Dec. 29, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 1,318 – down from the 1,348 reported on Dec. 28. Of those hospitalized, 308 people are in intensive care (down from 330) and 1,010 are in non-ICU care (down from 1,018).

The most ICU patients during the duration of the pandemic was 399 on Dec. 1, 2020.

The latest hospital capacity data shows there are 34 staffed adult ICU beds available in the entire state – down from 38 on Dec. 28 – and 15 pediatric ICU beds available, which is up from 14 on Dec. 28.

Vaccine, booster stats

As of Dec. 28, the state reported that 3,749,205 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,514,952 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 1,694,920 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

5-11: 31%

12-15: 62%

16-17: 66%

18-49: 70%

50-64: 79%

65+: 97%

Total population: 67.4%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

5-11: 23%

12-15: 57%

16-17: 62%

18-49: 65%

50-64: 76%

65+: 93%

Total population: 63.2%

According to the CDC, which cites data from September 2021, an unvaccinated person was 5.8 times more likely to get COVID-19 and 14 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than someone who is fully vaccinated.

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

Total tests: 16,168,942 (up from 16,117,480)

16,168,942 (up from 16,117,480) People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,749,205 (up from 3,746,193)

3,749,205 (up from 3,746,193) People who have completed vaccine series: 3,514,952 (up from 3,511,708)

3,514,952 (up from 3,511,708) People who have had a booster/3rd shot : 1,694,920 (up from 1,678,258)

: 1,694,920 (up from 1,678,258) Positive cases: 1,022,212 (up from 1,015,435)

1,022,212 (up from 1,015,435) Reinfection cases : 14,222 (up from 13,759)

: 14,222 (up from 13,759) Deaths: 10,516 – 644 of which are "probable*" (up from 10,468)

10,516 – 644 of which are "probable*" (up from 10,468) Patients no longer requiring isolation: 982,689 (up from 980,822)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.