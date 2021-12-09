Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, December 9
Publish date:

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, December 9

Author:

U.S. Navy/Jonathan Berlier via Flickr

Thursday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 3,754 newly reported cases and 40 newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 9,814.

The figures on Thursday relate to the 24-hour reporting period ending 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Minnesota's test positivity rate on a 7-day rolling average (through Dec. 1) is 11.9%. Anything over 10% puts Minnesota in the high-risk threshold for community transmission of the coronavirus.

Hospitalizations

Through Dec. 8, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 1,653 – up from the 1,642 reported on Dec. 7. Of those hospitalized, 330 people are in intensive care (up from 321) and 1,323 are in non-ICU care (up from 1,321).

The most ICU patients during the duration of the pandemic was 399 on Dec. 1, 2020.

There are currently only 22 staffed adult ICU beds available in the entire state – down from 30 on Dec. 7 – and 16 pediatric ICU beds available, which is even from the 16 available on Dec. 7. 

Screen Shot 2021-12-09 at 10.45.39 AM

Vaccine, booster stats

As of Dec. 7, the state reported that 3,683,815 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,424,923 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 1,312,766 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 26%
  • 12-15: 61%
  • 16-17: 65%
  • 18-49: 69%
  • 50-64: 79%
  • 65+: 97%
  • Total population: 66.2%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 11%
  • 12-15: 56%
  • 16-17: 61%
  • 18-49: 64%
  • 50-64: 76%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 61.6%

According to the CDC, which cites data from September 2021, an unvaccinated person was 5.8 times more likely to get COVID-19 and 14 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than someone who is fully vaccinated.

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 15,314,720 (up from 15,256,667)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,683,815 (up from 3,679,928)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,424,923 (up from 3,418,018)
  • People who have had a booster/3rd shot: 1,312,766 (up from 1,285,957)
  • Positive cases: 952,232 (up from 948,490)
  • Reinfection cases: 11,175 (up from 11,082)
  • Deaths: 9,814 – 590 of which are "probable*" (up from 9,774)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 905,872 (up from 902,903)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.

Next Up

coronavirus, covid-19, doctor
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, December 9

Hospitalizations have ticked up again in today's report.

ambulance
MN News

Driver dies after flipping car, hitting tree in Minneapolis

The crash occurred near the intersection of 27th Avenue North and Lyndale Avenue North.

waseca federal prison
MN Coronavirus

The worst federal prison COVID-19 outbreak in America can be found in MN

A total of 278 inmates in the federal prison system have COVID, including 132 inmates at the Waseca facility.

31010_1400x900BMTNSocial
Sponsored Story

How do you get a degree in nursing? What if you don’t have any nursing experience?

It’s never been a better time to join the frontline of essential healthcare workers.

Screen Shot 2021-12-09 at 9.57.39 AM
MN News

Minnesota school district loses 9 school buses in fire

The district is confident services won't be compromised.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Police chase in Twin Cities ends with 2 teens dead, SUV split in half

They stole the vehicle in Minneapolis and fled police in Robbinsdale.

snow blower
MN Weather

NWS increases snow amounts forecast for Winter Storm Atticus

A foot of snow is possible.

Gopher Basketball
MN Gophers

Michigan State hands Gophers first loss

The 19th ranked Spartans knocked Minnesota from the ranks of the unbeaten.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Chris Finch
MN Timberwolves

Patrick Beverley returns but Jazz rout Timberwolves

The Jazz avenged last season's 0-3 record with a blowout victory.

Eric Kendricks
MN Vikings

Vikings-Steelers: 5 things you can count on

After an embarrassing loss to the Lions, can the Vikings get it together?

snow, snowing
MN Weather

Winter storm watch expands north, includes parts of Twin Cities

Everyone in southern Minnesota will want to keep an eye on forecast changes.

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

5-year-old boy fatally shot on Thanksgiving identified

Police said a few juveniles at the home were making a social media video when the gun went off.

Related

coronavirus, COVID-19 test
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, December 7

The latest from the state health department.

coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, December 8

The latest details from the Minnesota Department of Health.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, December 6

The latest from the state health department.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, December 1

100 newly reported deaths.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, December 2

The latest in Minnesota.

covid-19, coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, December 3

The latest from the health department. The next update comes Monday.

vaccine, shot
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, November 18

There are 333 people with COVID-19 in an ICU in Minnesota.

Flickr - COVID testing site sign
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, November 9

Hospitalizations have reached a new high point in 2021.