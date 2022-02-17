Skip to main content
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, February 17

The latest data from MDH.

Thursday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,853 newly reported cases and 27 newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 11,930.

Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16.

Minnesota's test positivity rate on a 7-day rolling average (through Feb. 9) was 9.9%, having been as high as 23.7% on Jan. 21. Anything over 10% puts Minnesota in the high-risk threshold for community transmission of the coronavirus. The last time it was under 10% was Dec. 25.

Hospitalizations

Through Feb. 16, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 808 – down from the 833 reported on Feb. 15. Of those hospitalized, 125 people are in intensive care (down from 130) and 683 are in non-ICU care (down from 703).

The latest hospital capacity data shows there are 69 staffed adult ICU beds available in the entire state – up from 63 on Feb. 15 – and 17 pediatric ICU beds available, which is down from 25 on Feb. 15.

Vaccine, booster stats

As of Feb. 15, the state reported that 3,869,659 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,637,197 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 2,116,241 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 39%
  • 12-15: 65%
  • 16-17: 68%
  • 18-49: 72%
  • 50-64: 80%
  • 65+: 97%
  • Total population: 69.6%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 33%
  • 12-15: 60%
  • 16-17: 64%
  • 18-49: 67%
  • 50-64: 77%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 65.5%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 18,533,149 (up from 18,497,775)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,869,659 (up from 3,868,642)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,637,197 (up from 3,634,970)
  • People who have had a booster/3rd shot: 2,116,241 (up from 2,112,792)
  • Positive cases: 1,402,439 (up from 1,400,624)
  • Reinfection cases: 57,086 (up from 56,878)
  • Deaths: 11,930 – 170 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 11,903)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,373,839 (up from 1,372,175)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.

