Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, February 3

Hospitalizations have been trending down in the past six weeks.

Thursday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 5,480 newly reported cases and 45 newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 11,561.

Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2.

Minnesota's test positivity rate on a 7-day rolling average (through Jan. 23) was 20.0%, having been as high as 23.7% on Jan. 21. Anything over 10% puts Minnesota in the high-risk threshold for community transmission of the coronavirus.

"While COVID-19 cases are starting to trend down again, COVID-19 continues to circulate widely in Minnesota. We urge Minnesotans to keep taking steps to slow the spread: stay home if you are sick with even mild symptoms, get vaccinated and boosted when you are eligible, wear a well-fitting mask, get tested when needed, avoid crowds, and wash your hands often," MDH announced Thursday. 

Hospitalizations

Through Feb. 1, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 1,350 – down from the 1,366 reported on Feb. 1. Of those hospitalized, 193 people are in intensive care (down from 204) and 1,157 are in non-ICU care (down from 1,162).

ICU COVID admissions rose to 374 on Dec. 16 and have been trending down ever since.

The latest hospital capacity data shows there are 44 staffed adult ICU beds available in the entire state – down from 46 on Feb. 1 – and 19 pediatric ICU beds available, which is even from 19 on Feb. 1.

Vaccine, booster stats

As of Feb. 1, the state reported that 3,847,494 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,603,520 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 2,055,961 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 38%
  • 12-15: 65%
  • 16-17: 68%
  • 18-49: 72%
  • 50-64: 80%
  • 65+: 97%
  • Total population: 69.2%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 31%
  • 12-15: 60%
  • 16-17: 63%
  • 18-49: 67%
  • 50-64: 77%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 64.8%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 18,093,577 (up from 18,047,788)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,847,494 (up from 3,845,821)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,603,520 (up from 3,601,428)
  • People who have had a booster/3rd shot: 2,055,961 (up from 2,049,328)
  • Positive cases: 1,352,488 (up from 1,347,000)
  • Reinfection cases: 52,099 (up from 51,574)
  • Deaths: 11,561 – 150 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 11,516)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,299,014 (up from 1,294,284)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, February 3

