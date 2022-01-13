Skip to main content
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, January 13

More than 11,000 cases included in today's report.
Credit: Hospital CLINIC, Flickr

Thursday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 11,510 newly reported cases and 52 newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 10,939.

Today's report includes data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12.

Minnesota's test positivity rate on a 7-day rolling average (through Jan. 5) was 20.7%, which is a record high in Minnesota. Anything over 10% puts Minnesota in the high-risk threshold for community transmission of the coronavirus.

Hospitalizations

Through Jan. 12, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 1,588 – up from the 1,522 reported on Jan. 11. Of those hospitalized, 253 people are in intensive care (down from 257) and 1,335 are in non-ICU care (up from 1,251).

The most ICU patients during the duration of the pandemic was 399 on Dec. 1, 2020.

The latest hospital capacity data shows there are 23 staffed adult ICU beds available in the entire state – level from 23 on Jan. 10 – and 11 pediatric ICU beds available, which is down from 16 on Jan. 11.

Vaccine, booster stats

As of Jan. 10, the state reported that 3,791,088 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,556,416 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 1,870,888 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 34%
  • 12-15: 63%
  • 16-17: 66%
  • 18-49: 70%
  • 50-64: 80%
  • 65+: 97%
  • Total population: 68.1%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 27%
  • 12-15: 58%
  • 16-17: 62%
  • 18-49: 66%
  • 50-64: 77%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 63.9%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 16,954,490 (up from 16,882,192)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,791,088 (up from 3,788,080)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,556,416 (up from 3,553,874)
  • People who have had a booster/3rd shot: 1,870,888 (up from 1,858,010)
  • Positive cases: 1,126,697 (up from 1,115,198)
  • Reinfection cases: 24,330 (up from 23,163)
  • Deaths: 10,939 – 670 of which are "probable*" (up from 10,887)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,054,656 (up from 1,052,376)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.

