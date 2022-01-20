Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, January 20

Thursday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 11,440 newly reported cases and 78 newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 11,115.

Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19.

Among the deaths reported today are a child aged 10-14 from Dakota County, a person aged 25-29 from Hennepin County and an individual aged 30-34 from Anoka County. The death the child is the first in Minnesota in the 10-14 age bracket, and the eighth person under the age of 19 to die from COVID-19, according to MDH data.

On Wednesday, the Mayo Clinic held a press briefing in which it said it expects the reported cases to remain high before peaking as soon as next week. However, because reported cases lag what's happening in real time, the omicron wave may have already peaked in Minnesota.

Minnesota's test positivity rate on a 7-day rolling average (through Jan. 9) was 23.7%, which is another record high in Minnesota. Anything over 10% puts Minnesota in the high-risk threshold for community transmission of the coronavirus.

Hospitalizations

Through Jan. 19, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 1,629 – up from the 1,592 reported on Jan. 18. Of those hospitalized, 247 people are in intensive care (up from 239) and 1,382 are in non-ICU care (up from 1,353).

The most ICU patients during the duration of the pandemic was 399 on Dec. 1, 2020.

The latest hospital capacity data shows there are 31 staffed adult ICU beds available in the entire state – down from 32 on Jan. 18 – and 15 pediatric ICU beds available, which is down from 16 on Jan. 18.

Vaccine, booster stats

As of Jan. 18, the state reported that 3,813,784 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,573,445 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 1,952,260 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

5-11: 35%

12-15: 64%

16-17: 67%

18-49: 71%

50-64: 80%

65+: 97%

Total population: 68.6%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

5-11: 28%

12-15: 59%

16-17: 62%

18-49: 66%

50-64: 77%

65+: 93%

Total population: 64.2%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

Total tests: 17,400,668 (up from 17,112,898)

17,400,668 (up from 17,112,898) People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,813,784 (up from 3,799,301)

3,813,784 (up from 3,799,301) People who have completed vaccine series: 3,573,445 (up from 3,563,082)

3,573,445 (up from 3,563,082) People who have had a booster/3rd shot : 1,952,260 (up from 1,900,456)

: 1,952,260 (up from 1,900,456) Positive cases: 1,204,929 (up from 1,148,888)

1,204,929 (up from 1,148,888) Reinfection cases : 34,134 (up from 28,580)

: 34,134 (up from 28,580) Deaths: 11,115 – 681 of which are "probable*" (up from 11,000)

11,115 – 681 of which are "probable*" (up from 11,000) Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,142,344 (up from 1,073,545)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.