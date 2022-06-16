Skip to main content
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, June 16

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, June 16

The dominant strains of omicron moving through Minnesota are BA.2.12.1, BA.4 and BA.5.

Credit: Navy Medicine via Flickr

The dominant strains of omicron moving through Minnesota are BA.2.12.1, BA.4 and BA.5.

Thursday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,555 newly reported cases and nine reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,740. 

A person aged 20-25 from Scott County is included in today's newly reported deaths. It marks the 12th person in that age bracket to die from COVID in Minnesota, and the 22nd person 25 and younger to die from the disease in Minnesota since the start of the pandemic. 

Hospitalizations

Through June 15, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 412 (down from 428 on June 14). Of those hospitalized, 34 people are in intensive care (up from 31) and 381 are in non-ICU care (down from 398).

Which variants are circulating in wastewater?

The next update is expected at some point Friday, June 17.

According to the latest wastewater data from the Metropolitan Council, which covers two-thirds of the Twin Cities metro and serves about 2 million people, the most prevalent strain of coronavirus from samples tested May 31 to June 6 was BA.2.

When breaking it down by subvariant, BA.2.12.1 made up 68% of all samples and BA.4 and BA.5 accounted for the remaining 32%, which is up from 23% the previous week.

Vaccine, booster stats

As of June 13 the state reported that 3,920,933 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,717,004 people have completed the vaccine series. There are 2,429,911 Minnesotans who are "up to date" with their vaccine shots, which includes boosters.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 42%
  • 12-15: 67%
  • 16-17: 69%
  • 18-49: 73%
  • 50-64: 81%
  • 65+: 96%
  • Total population: 70.5%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 38%
  • 12-15: 63%
  • 16-17: 66%
  • 18-49: 68%
  • 50-64: 78%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 66.8%

The percentage of Minnesota's population up to date with vaccines, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 14%
  • 12-15: 24%
  • 16-17: 31%
  • 18-49: 39%
  • 50-64: 57%
  • 65+: 84%
  • Total population: 43.8%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: TBD (up from 3,920,933)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: TBD (up from 3,717,004)
  • People up to date with their vaccine series: TBD (down from 2,429,911)
  • Positive cases: 1,535,427 (up from 1,533,884)
  • Reinfection cases: 76,860
  • Deaths: 12,740 – 316 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,731)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,510,168 (up from 1,509,305)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.

Next Up

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, June 16

The dominant strains of omicron moving through Minnesota are BA.2.12.1, BA.4 and BA.5.

image
MN News

47 cats left inside car on scorching-hot day in Minnesota

The rescue effort took over four hours.

Screen Shot 2022-06-16 at 9.38.13 AM
MN Sports

Edina goalie is first MN high school athlete to sign NIL contract

Flynn's partnership with TruStone Financial comes after a new policy allows high school athletes to be compensated for their name, image and likeness.

Wonder food truck
MN Food & Drink

Marc Lore's 'Wonder' mobile restaurant service valued at $3.5B

The service is only available in New Jersey but there are plans to expand.

Mike Lindell, My Pillow CEO.
MN Business

Walmart dropping MyPillow products, CEO Mike Lindell says

Lindell went on Facebook Live Wednesday to announce that the retailer had told him it was dropping his products.

1710 3rd Ave S, Minneapolis, Minnesota - July 2021
MN News

Charges: Firefighters found man brutally murdered in Minneapolis

Firefighters responding to a fire alarm call found the victim Sunday, June 12.

ambulance
MN News

3-year-old dead, man critical after being struck by driver in Roseville

The man and girl were attempting to cross the street when they were struck.

Fatal Crash 6.15.22
MN News

Pedestrian, motorcyclist killed in St. Paul crash Wednesday night

The crash happened just after 10 p.m. Wednesday.

police lights
MN News

15-year-olds from Buffalo, Eden Prairie charged for carjacking

The second teen charged turned himself into police on Tuesday.

The Butcher's Tale
MN Food & Drink

The Butcher's Tale opens revamped beer garden

The 2,000-square-foot space now features an atrium with a glass roof and retractable walls.

image
MN News

1 in custody following incident in Edina near Interlachen Country Club

Police asked nearby residents to remain indoors and avoid the area.

FVOQyJkWUAIZT8D
TV, Movies and The Arts

'Jeopardy!' win streak ends for Minnesota meteorologist

A Final Jeopardy question about the Watergate scandal cost Eric Ahasic the game.

Related

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, June 3

BA.2.12.1 became dominated over BA.2, and now BA.4 and BA.5 are showing signs of quickly rising in wastewater samples.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, June 6

BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of omicron BA.2 are becoming dominant.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, June 9

The newest data from the health department.

covid, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, May 19

It's been 805 days since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Minnesota on March 5, 2020.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, June 2

The latest from the state health department.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, June 15

Hospitalizations continue to hover around the 400 mark in Minnesota.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, June 10

Here is the latest info from the Minnesota Department of Health.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, June 13

The number of patients in ICU with COVID-19 has dropped to below 25.