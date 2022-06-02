Skip to main content
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, June 2

Credit: Navy Medicine via Flickr

Thursday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 4,813 newly reported cases and 11 reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,649.

According to the latest Metropolitan Council wastewater data, 18% of samples in its coverage area are BA.2, while BA.2.12.1 has increased to 71% of all samples (as of May 23). So in total, the BA.2 family accounts for more than 88% of all samples. The Met Council covers about two-thirds of the metro area, serving nearly 2 million people.

Hospitalizations

Through June 1, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 475 (down from 480 on May 31). Of those hospitalized, 39 people are in intensive care (up from 34) and 436 are in non-ICU care (down from 446).

Vaccine, booster stats

As of May 31 the state reported that 3,916,910 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,712,363 people have completed the vaccine series. There are 2,442,215 Minnesotans who are "up to date" with their vaccine shots, which includes boosters.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 42%
  • 12-15: 66%
  • 16-17: 69%
  • 18-49: 73%
  • 50-64: 81%
  • 65+: 96%
  • Total population: 70.4%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 38%
  • 12-15: 62%
  • 16-17: 65%
  • 18-49: 68%
  • 50-64: 78%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 66.7%

The percentage of Minnesota's population up to date with vaccines, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 15%
  • 12-15: 24%
  • 16-17: 31%
  • 18-49: 39%
  • 50-64: 57%
  • 65+: 84%
  • Total population: 43.9%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,916,910
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,712,363
  • People up to date with their vaccine series: 2,442,215
  • Positive cases: 1,513,760 (up from 1,508,948)
  • Reinfection cases: 73,368
  • Deaths: 12,649 – 310 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,638)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,487,750 (up from 1,486,903)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, June 2

