Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, June 23

The number of Minnesotans up to date on their vaccine has dropped, largely due to kids 6 months to 4 years now eligible in the data.

Navy Medicine via Flickr

Thursday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 4,587 newly reported cases and 19 reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,775.

The case totals are higher in today's report because it includes numbers from the holiday weekend. 

Hospitalizations

Through June 22, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 396 (up from 373 on June 21). Of those hospitalized, 28 people are in intensive care (down from 31) and 368 are in non-ICU care (up from 342).

Which variants are circulating in wastewater?

The next update is expected at some point Friday, June 24.

According to the latest wastewater data from the Metropolitan Council, which covers two-thirds of the Twin Cities metro and serves about 2 million people, the most prevalent strain of coronavirus from samples tested June 7-13 was BA.2.

When breaking it down by subvariant, BA.2.12.1 made up 58% of all samples and BA.4 (17%) and BA.5 (25%) accounted for the remaining 42%, which is up from 32% the previous week.

"BA.5 will likely replace BA.2.12.1 as the dominant variant in Metro Plant wastewater in the coming weeks," the Met Council predicts.

Vaccine, booster stats

As of June 21, the state reported that 3,923,514 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,716,349 people have completed the vaccine series. There are 1,687,355 Minnesotans who are "up to date" with their vaccine shots, which includes boosters.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 6 months-4: 0%
  • 5-11: 42%
  • 12-15: 67%
  • 16-17: 70%
  • 18-49: 73%
  • 50-64: 81%
  • 65+: 96%
  • Total population: 70.3%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 6 months-4: 0%
  • 5-11: 39%
  • 12-15: 63%
  • 16-17: 66%
  • 18-49: 69%
  • 50-64: 78%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 71.3%

The percentage of Minnesota's population up to date with vaccines, based on age group:

  • 6 months-4: 0%
  • 5-11: 12%
  • 12-15: 24%
  • 16-17: 31%
  • 18-49: 39%
  • 50-64: 57%
  • 65+: 84%
  • Total population: 32.4%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,923,514 (up from 3,922,962)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,716,349 (down from 3,719,320)
  • People up to date with their vaccine series: 1,687,355 (down from 2,425,572)
  • Positive cases: 1,545,001 (up from 1,540,417)
  • Reinfection cases: 78,088
  • Deaths: 12,775 – 321 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,756)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,520,576 (up from 1,519,692)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.

covid
MN Coronavirus

