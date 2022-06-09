Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, June 9

Thursday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,816 newly reported cases and nine reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,701.

Which variants are circulating in wastewater?

According to the latest wastewater data from the Metropolitan Council, which covers two-thirds of the Twin Cities metro and serves about 2 million people, the most prevalent strain of coronavirus from samples tested May 24-30 was omicron subvariant BA.2.12.1 at 64%, which is up from 57% the previous week.

Meanwhile, omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 more than doubled from 11% of samples taken May 17-23 to 23% in the latest reporting period, and that is expected to continue to climb in the weeks ahead.

The next wastewater update is expected Friday, June 10.

Hospitalizations

Through June 8, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 406 (down from 422 on June 7). Of those hospitalized, 41 people are in intensive care (down from 47) and 365 are in non-ICU care (down from 375).

Vaccine, booster stats

As of June 7 the state reported that 3,919,473 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,715,317 people have completed the vaccine series. There are 2,436,104 Minnesotans who are "up to date" with their vaccine shots, which includes boosters.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

5-11: 42%

12-15: 67%

16-17: 69%

18-49: 73%

50-64: 81%

65+: 96%

Total population: 70.5%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

5-11: 38%

12-15: 63%

16-17: 66%

18-49: 68%

50-64: 78%

65+: 93%

Total population: 66.8%

The percentage of Minnesota's population up to date with vaccines, based on age group:

5-11: 14%

12-15: 24%

16-17: 31%

18-49: 39%

50-64: 57%

65+: 84%

Total population: 43.8%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,919,473 (up from 3,918,937)

3,919,473 (up from 3,918,937) People who have completed vaccine series: 3,715,317 (up from 3,714,774)

3,715,317 (up from 3,714,774) People up to date with their vaccine series : 2,436,104 (down from 2,438,022)

: 2,436,104 (down from 2,438,022) Positive cases: 1,525,118 (up from 1,523,307)

1,525,118 (up from 1,523,307) Reinfection cases : 75,292

: 75,292 Deaths: 12,701 – 316 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,692)

12,701 – 316 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,692) Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,499,722 (up from 1,498,810)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.