Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, March 17

Hospitalizations continue to trend down in Minnesota.

Thursday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 470 newly reported cases and 10 newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,312.

Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Wednesday, Mar. 16. 

Minnesota's test positivity rate on a 7-day rolling average (through March 9) was 3.1%, having been as high as 23.7% on Jan. 21. Anything over 10% puts Minnesota in the high-risk threshold for community transmission of the coronavirus.

Hospitalizations

Through Mar. 16, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 263 – down from the 288 reported on Mar. 15. Of those hospitalized, 32 people are in intensive care (down from 40) and 231 are in non-ICU care (down from 248).

Vaccine, booster stats

As of Mar. 13, the state reported that 3,887,607 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,674,568 people have completed the vaccine series. There are 2,544,291 Minnesotans who are "up to date" with their vaccine shots, which includes boosters.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 41%
  • 12-15: 66%
  • 16-17: 69%
  • 18-49: 73%
  • 50-64: 80%
  • 65+: 97%
  • Total population: 69.9%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 37%
  • 12-15: 62%
  • 16-17: 65%
  • 18-49: 68%
  • 50-64: 78%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 66.0%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 19,101,822 (up from 19,078,602)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,887,607 (up from 3,887,121)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,674,568 (up from 3,673,633)
  • People who are up to date with their vaccine series (inc. boosters): 2,544,291
  • Positive cases: 1,424,107 (up from 1,423,683)
  • Reinfection cases: 62,322
  • Deaths: 12,312 – 210 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,302)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,408,424 (up from 1,408,191)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.

