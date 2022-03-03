Skip to main content
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, March 3

Hospitalizations are under 500 again.

Credit: CDC Global via Flickr

Thursday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 847 newly reported cases and 20 newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,172.

Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Wednesday, Mar. 1.

Minnesota's test positivity rate on a 7-day rolling average (through Feb. 23) was 5.1%, having been as high as 23.7% on Jan. 21. Anything over 10% puts Minnesota in the high-risk threshold for community transmission of the coronavirus.

Hospitalizations

Through Mar. 2, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 490 – down from the 501 reported on Mar. 1. Of those hospitalized, 68 people are in intensive care (down from 70) and 422 are in non-ICU care (down from 431).

Vaccine, booster stats

As of Mar. 1, the state reported that 3,880,308 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,662,520 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 2,151,153 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 40%
  • 12-15: 66%
  • 16-17: 68%
  • 18-49: 72%
  • 50-64: 80%
  • 65+: 97%
  • Total population: 69.7%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 36%
  • 12-15: 61%
  • 16-17: 64%
  • 18-49: 67%
  • 50-64: 78%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 65.8%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 18,845,272 (up from 18,817,340)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,880,308 (up from 3,880,020)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,662,520 (up from 3,661,384)
  • People who have had a booster/3rd shot: 2,151,153 (up from 2,148,956)
  • Positive cases: 1,417,015 (up from 1,416,191)
  • Reinfection cases: 61,411 (up from 61,314)
  • Deaths: 12,172 – 190 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,152)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,398,659 (up from 1,398,048)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.

