Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, May 12

Eleven new deaths reported in today's update.



Thursday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 2,115 newly reported cases and two 11 reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,547.

Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Wednesday, May 11.

Related: New omicron subvariant BA.2.12.1 confirmed in Minnesota

The coronavirus variant that is currently dominant in Minnesota is the BA.2 version of omicron. According to the latest Metropolitan Council wastewater data, 97% of samples in the 7-county metro area are BA.2 (as of May 2).

Hospitalizations

Through May 11, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 393 – up from the 387 reported on May 10. Of those hospitalized, 32 people are in intensive care (down from 38) and 361 are in non-ICU care (up from 349).

Vaccine, booster stats

As of May 10, the state reported that 3,910,596 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,704,883 people have completed the vaccine series. There are 2,551,187 Minnesotans who are "up to date" with their vaccine shots, which includes boosters.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 42%
  • 12-15: 66%
  • 16-17: 69%
  • 18-49: 73%
  • 50-64: 81%
  • 65+: 96%
  • Total population: 70.3%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 38%
  • 12-15: 62%
  • 16-17: 65%
  • 18-49: 68%
  • 50-64: 78%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 66.6%

The percentage of Minnesota's population up to date with vaccines, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 37%
  • 12-15: 25%
  • 16-17: 31%
  • 18-49: 39%
  • 50-64: 57%
  • 65+: 83%
  • Total population: 45.9%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,910,596 (up from 3,910,028)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,704,883 (up from 3,704,209)
  • People up to date with their vaccine series: 2,551,187
  • Positive cases: 1,476,133 (up from 1,473,521)
  • Reinfection cases: 68,173
  • Deaths: 12,547 – 290 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,536)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,446,679 (up from 1,445,731)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.








