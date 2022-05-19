Skip to main content
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, May 19

It's been 805 days since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Minnesota on March 5, 2020.

Credit: Navy Medicine via Flickr

Thursday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 2,131 newly reported cases and nine reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,584.

Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Wednesday, May 18.

The coronavirus variant that is currently dominant in Minnesota is the BA.2 version of omicron. According to the latest Metropolitan Council wastewater data, 49% of samples in the 7-county metro area are BA.2, while BA.2.12.1 has increased to 43% of all samples (as of May 9).

Related: Evidence that omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 are in Minnesota

Hospitalizations

Through May 18, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 426 – down from the 440 reported on May 17. Of those hospitalized, 33 people are in intensive care (up from 31) and 393 are in non-ICU care (down from 409).

Vaccine, booster stats

As of May 16, the state reported that 3,912,821 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,707,627 people have completed the vaccine series. There are 2,550,197 Minnesotans who are "up to date" with their vaccine shots, which includes boosters.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 42%
  • 12-15: 66%
  • 16-17: 69%
  • 18-49: 73%
  • 50-64: 81%
  • 65+: 96%
  • Total population: 70.3%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 38%
  • 12-15: 62%
  • 16-17: 65%
  • 18-49: 68%
  • 50-64: 78%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 66.7%

The percentage of Minnesota's population up to date with vaccines, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 37%
  • 12-15: 24%
  • 16-17: 31%
  • 18-49: 39%
  • 50-64: 57%
  • 65+: 83%
  • Total population: 45.9%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,912,821 (up from 3,912,323)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,707,627 (up from 3,707,022)
  • People up to date with their vaccine series: 2,550,197 (down from 2,550,523)
  • Positive cases: 1,490,445 (up from 1,488,325)
  • Reinfection cases: 70,358
  • Deaths: 12,584 – 300 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,575)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,460,515 (up from 1,459,331)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, May 19

