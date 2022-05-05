Skip to main content
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, May 5

More than 2,000 new cases for a second consecutive day.

Credit: Navy Medicine via Flickr

Thursday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 2,288 newly reported cases and six newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,521.

Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Wednesday, May 4.

The coronavirus variant that is currently dominant in Minnesota is the BA.2 version of omicron. According to the latest Metropolitan Council wastewater data, 97% of samples in the 7-county metro area are BA.2 and 6% (as of April 25) are the original omicron strain, BA.1.

Hospitalizations

Through May 4, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 298 – up from the 286 reported on May 3. Of those hospitalized, 26 people are in intensive care (up from 22) and 272 are in non-ICU care (up from 264).

Vaccine, booster stats

As of May 3, the state reported that 3,908,208 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,701,878 people have completed the vaccine series. There are 2,552,531 Minnesotans who are "up to date" with their vaccine shots, which includes boosters.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 42%
  • 12-15: 66%
  • 16-17: 69%
  • 18-49: 73%
  • 50-64: 81%
  • 65+: 96%
  • Total population: 70.2%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 38%
  • 12-15: 62%
  • 16-17: 65%
  • 18-49: 68%
  • 50-64: 78%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 66.5%

The percentage of Minnesota's population up to date with vaccines, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 37%
  • 12-15: 25%
  • 16-17: 31%
  • 18-49: 39%
  • 50-64: 57%
  • 65+: 83%
  • Total population: 45.9%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,908,208 (up from 3,907,729)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,701,878 (up from 3,701,315)
  • People up to date with their vaccine series: 2,552,531
  • Positive cases: 1,461,622 (up from 1,459,345)
  • Reinfection cases: 66,281
  • Deaths: 12,521 – 280 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,515)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,436,219 (up from 1,435,543)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.

