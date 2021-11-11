Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, November 11

Thursday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 5,123 newly reported cases and 43 newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 8,968.

Some of today's new cases include backlogged data from the weekend, though the state says it is now up to date: "Over the past weekend COVID-19 case growth exceeded intake capacity, resulting in a temporary backlog."

Vaccine, booster stats

As of Nov. 9, the state reported that 3,512,944 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,309,462 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 616,621 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

5-11: 4%

12-15: 60%

16-17: 64%

18-49: 67%

50-64: 78%

65+: 96%

Total population: 63.5%

59.5% of Minnesota's total population, including children under the age of 12 who are not eligible for the vaccine, has completed the vaccine series. That jumps to 70.4% when excluding kids under the age of 12. MDH has a public dashboard to track vaccine progress in Minnesota, and you can view it here.

Hospitalizations

Through Nov. 10, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was TBD – up/down from 1,159 reported Wednesday. Of those hospitalized, 257 were people are in intensive care and 902 were in general hospital care (the most since Dec. 16, 2020).

Through Nov. 9, there were only 42 staffed ICU beds available in the entire state.

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

Total tests: 14,099,993 (up from 14,053,909)

14,099,993 (up from 14,053,909) People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,512,944 (up from 3,505,911)

3,512,944 (up from 3,505,911) People who have completed vaccine series: 3,309,462 (up from 3,307,336)

3,309,462 (up from 3,307,336) People who have had a booster/3rd shot : 616,621 (up from 591,263)

: 616,621 (up from 591,263) Positive cases: 836,787 (up from 831,669)

836,787 (up from 831,669) Reinfection cases : 9,129 (up from 9,034)

: 9,129 (up from 9,034) Deaths: 8,968 – 525 of which are "probable*" (up from 8,925)

8,968 – 525 of which are "probable*" (up from 8,925) Patients no longer requiring isolation: 798,603 (up from 797,121)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.