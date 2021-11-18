Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, November 18
Publish date:

There are 333 people with COVID-19 in an ICU in Minnesota.
Author:

Credit: Navy Medicine via Flickr

Thursday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 4,827 newly reported cases and 32 newly reported deaths, including someone aged 20-24 from Carlton County. 

Minnesota's COVID-19 death toll is 9,125. There have now been 13 Minnesotans under the age of 25 to die from COVID-19. Earlier this week the state reported the second death of a teenager (aged 15-19). 

The state's test positivity rate on a 7-day rolling average (through Nov. 10) is 10.7%, which is up from 10.5% Nov. 9. 

Vaccine, booster stats

As of Nov. 16, the state reported that 3,571,831 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,333,518 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 760,272 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 12%
  • 12-15: 60%
  • 16-17: 64%
  • 18-49: 68%
  • 50-64: 78%
  • 65+: 96%
  • Total population: 64.2%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 0%
  • 12-15: 55%
  • 16-17: 60%
  • 18-49: 63%
  • 50-64: 75%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 59.9%

Hospitalizations

Through Nov. 17, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 1,381 – down from 1,382 reported Nov. 15. Of those hospitalized, 333 people are in intensive care and 1,048 are in non-ICU care.

Through Nov. 16, there were only 37 staffed ICU beds available in the entire state, including none in the central region and just seven in the metro region. 

Screen Shot 2021-11-18 at 10.14.30 AM

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 14,402,065 (up from 14,348,804)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,571,831 (up from 3,562,569)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,333,518 (up from 3,331,979)
  • People who have had a booster/3rd shot: 760,272 (up from 734,409)
  • Positive cases: 866,055 (up from 861,235)
  • Reinfection cases: 9,531 (up from 9,433)
  • Deaths: 9,125 – 536 of which are "probable*" (up from 9,093)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 822,882 (up from 820,787)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.

