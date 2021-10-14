October 14, 2021
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, October 14

Credit: Navy Medicine via Flickr

Publish date:

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, October 14

The latest data from MDH.
Author:

Thursday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 2,919 new cases and 25 newly reported deaths. 

The state's death toll is 8,379 since the start of the pandemic. Of the total deaths, 56% (4,691) were residents of long-term care.

As of Oct. 11, the state reported that 3,433,212 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,264,921 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 209,056 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 12-15: 54%
  • 16-17: 60%
  • 18-49: 64%
  • 50-64: 74%
  • 65+: 89%
  • Total population: 62%

59% of Minnesota's total population, including children under the age of 12 who are not eligible for the vaccine, has completed the vaccine series. That jumps to 69.4% when excluding kids under the age of 12. MDH has a public dashboard to track vaccine progress in Minnesota, and you can view it here.

Hospitalizations

Through Oct. 13, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 983 – down from 990 on Wednesday. Of those hospitalized, 255 people are in intensive care and 728 were in general hospital care.

State health officials have confirmed to Bring Me The News that hospital capacity in Minnesota is at its lowest now compared to any other point during the pandemic, largely due to staffing shortages.

Here's how many people are currently hospitalized based on regional location, though this doesn't mean that each patient contracted the virus in these specific regions, as they may have been diverted depending upon available staffed beds.

  • Metro: 142 ICU, 337 non-ICU (Wednesday was 133, 338)
  • Central: 43 ICU, 128 non-ICU (was 45, 123)
  • Southeast: 22 ICU, 59 non-ICU (was 26, 58)
  • Northeast: 25 ICU, 85 non-ICU (was 30, 84)
  • Northwest: 8 ICU, 31 non-ICU (was 12, 32)
  • South Central: 9 ICU, 44 non-ICU (was 7, 52)
  • Southwest: 5 ICU, 26 non-ICU (was 5, 24)
  • West Central: 1 ICU, 18 non-ICU (was 2, 19)

Testing and positivity rates.

The 2,919 positive results in Thursday's update were from 49,811 completed tests, creating a test positivity rate of 5.86%.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Minnesota's test positivity rate over the past seven days is 9.63%.

The World Health Organization recommends that a percent positive rate (total positives divided by total completed tests) of below 5% for at least two weeks is necessary to safely keep the economy open.

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 13,074,178 (up from 13,024,251)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot:  3,433,212 (up from 3,430,921)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,264,921 (up from 3,262,423)
  • People who have had a booster/3rd shot: 209,056 (up from 198,348)
  • Positive cases: 752,060 (up from 749,144)
  • Deaths: 8,379 – 482 of which are "probable*" (up from 8,354)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 720,751 (up from 719,185)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.

Next Up

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, October 14

The latest data from MDH.

Minnesota DNR via the Science Museum of Minnesota
Minnesota Life

Invasive algae called 'rock-snot' discovered in several NE Minnesota streams

Scientists are investigating the impact the algae may have on the waterways.

Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Matthew Coller: Vikings feel really close and really far away

Matthew Coller's work can be found daily at Purple Insider.

Driving car wheel
MN News

More than 1,800 seat belt violations in 2 week crackdown 'baffles' police

The campaign ran from Sep. 19 to Sep. 30 and resulted in 1,805 seat belt citations.

target lego
MN Shopping

Target teams up with LEGO on new collection of clothes, home goods

The LEGO Collection x Target is described as the retailer's "most inclusive partnership to date."

Screen Shot 2021-10-14 at 8.23.47 AM
MN News

Man indicted for allegedly making death threats to Hennepin Co. employees

Peter Robert Berry was also indicted and charged for possessing firearms as a felon.

ATM bank
MN Consumer

Frustration as switch from TCF to Huntington Bank hits problems

Customers reported being unable to use their debit cards or access their accounts, while there were long waits for phone support.

minnesota bureau of criminal apprehension - bca
MN News

BCA: 3 officers fired guns during Oakdale armed standoff

A fourth official fired "less-lethal" ammunition.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Kirk Cousins makes big donation to Vikings' social justice committee

The committee works on issues such as criminal justice reform, education and voter registration.

Meghan Roth Go Fund Me
Minnesota Life

Accomplished MN runner goes into cardiac arrest during Boston Marathon

Other racers jumped in to give the 34-year-old mother CPR, saving her life.

Flickr - Winston Smith memorial uptown June 4 - Chad Davis
MN News

Review reveals body cam video from aftermath of Winston Smith shooting

While no video of the shooting exists, an officer captured some video immediately afterward.

classroom mask
MN News

Parents object to Minneapolis Schools' 14-day COVID exposure quarantines

Other Twin Cities school districts do not have quarantine protocols quite as strict as in Minneapolis.

Related

coronavirus, ICU
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, October 7

The latest on COVID in Minnesota.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, October 1

The latest:

coronavirus, covid-19, icu
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, October 11

The latest:

covid-19, coronavirus, PPE
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, October 5

The health department releases data at 11 a.m. Monday-Friday.

SARS-CoV-2, novel coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Here is Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, October 14

The latest data from MDH.

coronavirus, ICU, COVID-19
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, September 30

The latest in Minnesota.

covid-19, coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Here is Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, August 26

The latest from MDH.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, October 8

The next update will come Monday, Oct. 11.