Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, October 14

Thursday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 2,919 new cases and 25 newly reported deaths.

The state's death toll is 8,379 since the start of the pandemic. Of the total deaths, 56% (4,691) were residents of long-term care.

As of Oct. 11, the state reported that 3,433,212 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,264,921 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 209,056 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

12-15: 54%

16-17: 60%

18-49: 64%

50-64: 74%

65+: 89%

Total population: 62%

59% of Minnesota's total population, including children under the age of 12 who are not eligible for the vaccine, has completed the vaccine series. That jumps to 69.4% when excluding kids under the age of 12. MDH has a public dashboard to track vaccine progress in Minnesota, and you can view it here.

Hospitalizations

Through Oct. 13, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 983 – down from 990 on Wednesday. Of those hospitalized, 255 people are in intensive care and 728 were in general hospital care.

State health officials have confirmed to Bring Me The News that hospital capacity in Minnesota is at its lowest now compared to any other point during the pandemic, largely due to staffing shortages.

Here's how many people are currently hospitalized based on regional location, though this doesn't mean that each patient contracted the virus in these specific regions, as they may have been diverted depending upon available staffed beds.

Metro: 142 ICU, 337 non-ICU (Wednesday was 133, 338)

Central: 43 ICU, 128 non-ICU (was 45, 123)

Southeast: 22 ICU, 59 non-ICU (was 26, 58)

Northeast: 25 ICU, 85 non-ICU (was 30, 84)

Northwest: 8 ICU, 31 non-ICU (was 12, 32)

South Central: 9 ICU, 44 non-ICU (was 7, 52)

Southwest: 5 ICU, 26 non-ICU (was 5, 24)

West Central: 1 ICU, 18 non-ICU (was 2, 19)

Testing and positivity rates.

The 2,919 positive results in Thursday's update were from 49,811 completed tests, creating a test positivity rate of 5.86%.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Minnesota's test positivity rate over the past seven days is 9.63%.

The World Health Organization recommends that a percent positive rate (total positives divided by total completed tests) of below 5% for at least two weeks is necessary to safely keep the economy open.

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

Total tests: 13,074,178 (up from 13,024,251)

13,074,178 (up from 13,024,251) People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,433,212 (up from 3,430,921)

3,433,212 (up from 3,430,921) People who have completed vaccine series: 3,264,921 (up from 3,262,423)

3,264,921 (up from 3,262,423) People who have had a booster/3rd shot : 209,056 (up from 198,348)

: 209,056 (up from 198,348) Positive cases: 752,060 (up from 749,144)

752,060 (up from 749,144) Deaths: 8,379 – 482 of which are "probable*" (up from 8,354)

8,379 – 482 of which are "probable*" (up from 8,354) Patients no longer requiring isolation: 720,751 (up from 719,185)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.