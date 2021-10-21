October 21, 2021
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, October 21

Credit: The National Guard via Flickr

The latest data from the health department.
Thursday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 2,361 new cases and 26 newly reported deaths, including a person aged 15-19 from Hennepin County. 

The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 8,515. The teenager who died marks the first person aged 15-19 in Minnesota to die from COVID-19. The only other under-20 deaths in Minnesota were one individual aged 0-4 and two individuals aged 5-9. 

As of Oct. 19, the state reported that 3,447,401 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,280,444 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 267,697 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 12-15: 55%
  • 16-17: 60%
  • 18-49: 64%
  • 50-64: 74%
  • 65+: 89%
  • Total population: 62%

59% of Minnesota's total population, including children under the age of 12 who are not eligible for the vaccine, has completed the vaccine series. That jumps to 69.8% when excluding kids under the age of 12. MDH has a public dashboard to track vaccine progress in Minnesota, and you can view it here.

Hospitalizations

Through Oct. 20, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 928 – down from 935 reported Wednesday. It's the second straight decrease after reaching a high of 1,007.

Of those hospitalized, 248 people are in intensive care and 680 were in general hospital care.

Testing and positivity rates.

The 2,361 positive results in Thursday's update were from 28,101 completed tests, creating a test positivity rate of 8.40%.

The World Health Organization recommends that a percent positive rate (total positives divided by total completed tests) of below 5% for at least two weeks is necessary to safely keep the economy open.

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 13,315,400 (up from 13,287,550)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,447,401 (up from 3,445,952)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,280,444 (up from 3,278,614)
  • People who have had a booster/3rd shot: 267,697 (up from 258,779)
  • Positive cases: 768,112 (up from 765,761)
  • Deaths: 8,515 – 491 of which are "probable*" (up from 8,489)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 740,705 (up from 739,119)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.

