October 28, 2021
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, October 28
Publish date:

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, October 28

The latest from the state.
Author:

Minnesota National Guard

Thursday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 2,690 new cases and 41 newly reported deaths, all of the fatal cases happening in October. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 8,653.

As of Oct. 26, the state reported that 3,463,647 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,295,825 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 345,737 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 12-15: 58%
  • 16-17: 63%
  • 18-49: 67%
  • 50-64: 77%
  • 65+: 95%
  • Total population: 62.3%

59.2% of Minnesota's total population, including children under the age of 12 who are not eligible for the vaccine, has completed the vaccine series. That jumps to 70.1% when excluding kids under the age of 12. MDH has a public dashboard to track vaccine progress in Minnesota, and you can view it here.

Hospitalizations

Through Oct. 27, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 923 – up from 911 reported Wednesday. Of those hospitalized, 211 people are in intensive care and 712 were in general hospital care.

Hospital capacity remains tight throughout Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2021-10-28 at 9.55.22 AM

Testing and positivity rates.

The 2,690 positive results in Thursday's update were from 40,355 completed tests, creating a test positivity rate of 6.66%.

The World Health Organization recommends that a percent positive rate (total positives divided by total completed tests) of below 5% for at least two weeks is necessary to safely keep the economy open.

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 13,567,916 (up from 13,527,150)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,463,647 (up from 3,460,119)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,295,825 (up from 3,292,754)
  • People who have had a booster/3rd shot: 345,737 (up from 327,600)
  • Positive cases: 784,233 (up from 781,548)
  • Deaths: 8,653 – 500 of which are "probable*" (up from 8,612)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 757,360 (up from 756,146)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.

