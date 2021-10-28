Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, October 28

Thursday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 2,690 new cases and 41 newly reported deaths, all of the fatal cases happening in October. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 8,653.

As of Oct. 26, the state reported that 3,463,647 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,295,825 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 345,737 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

12-15: 58%

16-17: 63%

18-49: 67%

50-64: 77%

65+: 95%

Total population: 62.3%

59.2% of Minnesota's total population, including children under the age of 12 who are not eligible for the vaccine, has completed the vaccine series. That jumps to 70.1% when excluding kids under the age of 12. MDH has a public dashboard to track vaccine progress in Minnesota, and you can view it here.

Hospitalizations

Through Oct. 27, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 923 – up from 911 reported Wednesday. Of those hospitalized, 211 people are in intensive care and 712 were in general hospital care.

Hospital capacity remains tight throughout Minnesota.

MDH

Testing and positivity rates.

The 2,690 positive results in Thursday's update were from 40,355 completed tests, creating a test positivity rate of 6.66%.

The World Health Organization recommends that a percent positive rate (total positives divided by total completed tests) of below 5% for at least two weeks is necessary to safely keep the economy open.

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

Total tests: 13,567,916 (up from 13,527,150)

13,567,916 (up from 13,527,150) People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,463,647 (up from 3,460,119)

3,463,647 (up from 3,460,119) People who have completed vaccine series: 3,295,825 (up from 3,292,754)

3,295,825 (up from 3,292,754) People who have had a booster/3rd shot : 345,737 (up from 327,600)

: 345,737 (up from 327,600) Positive cases: 784,233 (up from 781,548)

784,233 (up from 781,548) Deaths: 8,653 – 500 of which are "probable*" (up from 8,612)

8,653 – 500 of which are "probable*" (up from 8,612) Patients no longer requiring isolation: 757,360 (up from 756,146)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.