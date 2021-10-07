October 7, 2021
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, October 7
Publish date:

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, October 7

The latest on COVID in Minnesota.
Author:

U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Daniel R. Betancourt Jr., via Flickr

The latest on COVID in Minnesota.

Thursday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 2,674 new cases and 32 newly reported deaths. Of the new deaths reported, 18 were in October, 13 were in September and one happened in March 2021. 

The state's death toll is 8,275 since the start of the pandemic. Of the total deaths, 56.4% (4,668) were residents of long-term care.

As of Oct. 4, the state reported that 3,414,238 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,244,531 people have completed the vaccine series. The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 12-15: 54%
  • 16-17: 59%
  • 18-49: 63%
  • 50-64: 74%
  • 65+: 90%
  • Total population: 61.4%

58.3% of Minnesota's total population, including children under the age of 12 who are not eligible for the vaccine, has completed the vaccine series. That jumps to 69% when excluding kids under the age of 12. MDH has a public dashboard to track vaccine progress in Minnesota, and you can view it here.

Hospitalizations

Through Oct. 6 the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 881 – up from 864 the day before. Of those hospitalized, 234 people are in intensive care and 647 were in general hospital care.

Here's how many people are hospitalized based on regional location, though this doesn't mean that each patient contracted the virus in these specific regions, as they may have been diverted depending upon available staffed beds.

  • Metro: 119 ICU, 298 non-ICU (Wednesday was 111, 298)
  • Central: 43 ICU, 101 non-ICU (was 40, 107)
  • Southeast: 25 ICU, 61 non-ICU (was 24, 55)
  • Northeast: 23 ICU, 74 non-ICU (was 22, 74)
  • Northwest: 10 ICU, 25 non-ICU (was 10, 25)
  • South Central: 11 ICU, 46 non-ICU (was 10, 41)
  • Southwest: 2 ICU, 23 non-ICU (was 5, 21)
  • West Central: 1 ICU, 19 non-ICU (was 2, 19)

Testing and positivity rates.

The 2,674 positive results in Thursday's update were from 41,931 completed tests, creating a test positivity rate of 6.37%. 

According to Johns Hopkins University, Minnesota's test positivity rate over the past seven days is 9.10%.

The World Health Organization recommends that a percent positive rate (total positives divided by total completed tests) of below 5% for at least two weeks is necessary to safely keep the economy open.

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 12,800,638 (up from 12,758,518)
  • People tested: 5,796,813 (up from 5,755,795)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,414,238 (up from 3,412,916)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,244,531 (up from 3,242,885)
  • Positive cases: 732,001 (up from 729,334)
  • Deaths: 8,275 – 477 of which are "probable*" (up from 8,243)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 700,598 (up from 699,275)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.

Next Up

coronavirus, ICU
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, October 7

The latest on COVID in Minnesota.

Kaylee Acevedo
MN News

School rallies behind girl battling for her life after being dragged by semi

She was riding her bike in Crookston when a semi trailer went onto the sidewalk and struck her.

Blaine police
MN News

Charges: Man yelled obscenities, fired shots at officers during standoff

The incident in Blaine ended when a sheriff's deputy shot the suspect.

Benjamin-Graham-fundamental
Sponsored Story

Investing Beyond The Noise podcast: Value investing and the P/E ratio

Learn Tim Clarkson's stock market keys to success

Wikimedia Commons - Harry Styles
MN Music and Radio

Harry Styles required vaxx proof, masks for Xcel show. Did it work?

Nearly 18,000 fans attended the show, which required proof of vaccination or negative test, as well as a face mask.

Screen Shot 2021-10-05 at 9.17.42 PM
MN News

Charges: Woman chased St. Paul man down with SUV, killing him

She told police he stole her belongings.

Screen Shot 2021-10-07 at 9.07.54 AM
MN Shopping

Forever 21's new two-story store to open at Southdale Center

A grand opening event will take place Saturday.

chx
MN Food & Drink

CHX closes after just 90 days in Minneapolis, but has plans for the future

"Unfortunately, we are unable to continue operating at this location," CHX's founders said.

A black bear.
MN News

2 people injured when SUV hits bear in northern Minnesota

The condition of the bear was not released.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Minneapolis gunfight leads to crash that kills innocent woman on scooter

The woman was riding a scooter a block from Target Field when she was killed.

ambulance, crash
MN News

Fatal motorcycle crash overnight in Coon Rapids

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m.

Matt Serwe
TV, Movies and The Arts

KSTP announces hiring of new meteorologist

Matt Serwe is heading to the Twin Cities from Nebraska.

Related

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, October 1

The latest:

coronavirus, ICU, COVID-19
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, September 30

The latest in Minnesota.

covid-19, coronavirus, PPE
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, October 5

The health department releases data at 11 a.m. Monday-Friday.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, October 6

40 deaths are included in today's report.

covid-19, coronavirus, ppe
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, October 4

A second consecutive report with more than 3,500 new cases.

coronavirus, ICU, COVID-19
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, September 2

The latest on Minnesota's summer surge.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, September 23

The latest:

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, September 16

The latest from the health department.