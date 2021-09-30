September 30, 2021
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, September 30





Thursday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 2,874 new cases and 13 newly reported deaths, all of them occurring in September. 

The state's death toll is 8,153 since the start of the pandemic. Of the total deaths, 56.9% (4,637) were residents of long-term care.

As of Sept. 27, the state reported that 3,398,906 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,227,882 people have completed the vaccine series. The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 12-15: 53%
  • 16-17: 59%
  • 18-49: 63%
  • 50-64: 75%
  • 65+: 91%
  • Total population: 61.1%

58% of Minnesota's total population, including children under the age of 12 who are not eligible for the vaccine, has completed the vaccine series. That jumps to 68.6% when excluding kids under the age of 12. MDH has a public dashboard to track vaccine progress in Minnesota, and you can view it here.

Hospitalizations

Through Sept. 29, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 789 (down from the 800 reported Wednesday). Of those hospitalized, 207 people are in intensive care and 582 were in general hospital care.

Here's how many people are hospitalized based on regional location, though this doesn't mean that each patient contracted the virus in these specific regions, as they may have been diverted depending upon available staffed beds.

  • Metro: 109 ICU, 280 non-ICU (yesterday was 105, 288)
  • Central: 29 ICU, 96 non-ICU (was 29, 92)
  • Southeast: 30 ICU, 64 non-ICU (was 33, 69)
  • Northeast: 17 ICU, 52 non-ICU (was 14, 57)
  • Northwest: 11 ICU, 21 non-ICU (was 13, 18)
  • South Central: 7 ICU, 36 non-ICU (was 6, 36)
  • Southwest: 1 ICU, 17 non-ICU (was 2, 14)
  • West Central: 3 ICU, 16 non-ICU (was 4, 20)
Staffed ICU bed availability as of Sept. 29, 2021. 

Testing and positivity rates.

The 2,874 positive results in Thursday's update were from 47,044 completed tests, creating a test positivity rate of 6.11%.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Minnesota's test positivity rate over the past seven days is 7.36%.

The World Health Organization recommends that a percent positive rate (total positives divided by total completed tests) of below 5% for at least two weeks is necessary to safely keep the economy open.

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 12,510,372 (up from 12,463,002)
  • People tested: 5,643,178 (up from 5,617,668)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: TBD (up from 3,398,906)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: TBD (up from 3,227,882)
  • Positive cases: 711,094 (up from 708,220)
  • Deaths: 8,153 – 465 of which are "probable*" (up from 8,140)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 683,858 (up from 682,682)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.





