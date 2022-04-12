Skip to main content
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, April 12



Today's update includes three days of data, so the totals are higher than what is typically reported in a 24-hour period.

Credit: Navy Medicine, Flickr



Tuesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,339 newly reported cases and two newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,449.

Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 72-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Monday, April 11. 

The coronavirus variant that is currently dominant in Minnesota is the BA.2 version of omicron. According to the latest Metropolitan Council wastewater data, 81% of samples in the 7-county metro area are BA.2 and the remaining 18% (as of April 4) are the original omicron strain, BA.1.

Hospitalizations

Through April 11, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 191 – down from the 201 reported on April 8. Of those hospitalized, 30 people are in intensive care (down from 31) and 160 are in non-ICU care (down from 170).

ICU admissions are at their lowest since mid-July 2021 and non-ICU admissions are the lowest they have been since the beginning of August 2021.

Vaccine, booster stats

As of April 11, the state reported that 3,900,266 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,691,191 people have completed the vaccine series. There are 2,552,017 Minnesotans who are "up to date" with their vaccine shots, which includes boosters.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 41%
  • 12-15: 66%
  • 16-17: 69%
  • 18-49: 73%
  • 50-64: 81%
  • 65+: 96%
  • Total population: 70.1%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 37%
  • 12-15: 62%
  • 16-17: 65%
  • 18-49: 68%
  • 50-64: 78%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 66.3%

The percentage of Minnesota's population up to date with vaccines, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 37%
  • 12-15: 26%
  • 16-17: 31%
  • 18-49: 40%
  • 50-64: 56%
  • 65+: 82%
  • Total population: 45.9%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,900,266
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,691,191
  • People up to date with their vaccine series: 2,552,017
  • Positive cases: 1,435,232 (up from 1,433,898)
  • Reinfection cases: 63,370
  • Deaths: 12,449 – 240 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,447)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,418,827 (up from 1,417,407)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.

