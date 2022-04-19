Skip to main content
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, April 19

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, April 19

Cases are "beginning to creep back up" in Minnesota.

Credit: Milwaukee VA Medical Center via Flickr

Cases are "beginning to creep back up" in Minnesota.

Tuesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,742 newly reported cases and four newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,472.

Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 72-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Monday, April 18, thus the higher number of cases compared to what has been reported in recent 24-hour updates. That said, the health department confirmed Monday that cases are "beginning to creep back up" in Minnesota. 

The coronavirus variant that is currently dominant in Minnesota is the BA.2 version of omicron. According to the latest Metropolitan Council wastewater data, 96% of samples in the 7-county metro area are BA.2 and the remaining 4% (as of April 11) are the original omicron strain, BA.1.

Hospitalizations

Through April 18, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 226 – up from the 207 reported on April 15. Of those hospitalized, 21 people are in intensive care (down from 23) and 205 are in non-ICU care (up from 184).

Vaccine, booster stats

As of April 17, the state reported that 3,902,632 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,694,229 people have completed the vaccine series. There are 2,555,893 Minnesotans who are "up to date" with their vaccine shots, which includes boosters.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 41%
  • 12-15: 66%
  • 16-17: 69%
  • 18-49: 73%
  • 50-64: 81%
  • 65+: 96%
  • Total population: 70.1%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 38%
  • 12-15: 62%
  • 16-17: 65%
  • 18-49: 68%
  • 50-64: 78%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 66.4%

The percentage of Minnesota's population up to date with vaccines, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 38%
  • 12-15: 25%
  • 16-17: 31%
  • 18-49: 40%
  • 50-64: 56%
  • 65+: 82%
  • Total population: 45.9%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,902,632
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,694,229
  • People up to date with their vaccine series: 2,555,893
  • Positive cases: 1,440,303 (up from 1,438,566)
  • Reinfection cases: 64,043
  • Deaths: 12,472 – 250 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,468)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,422,242 (up from 1,420,468)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.

Next Up

C. Shepersky - Stearns COunty Jail
MN News

Man who slashed woman during meth-fueled standoff gets 23 months

As part of a plea deal, a charge of false imprisonment was dismissed.

Kelly Holstine
TV, Movies and The Arts

Former MN Teacher of the Year to open indie bookstore in Sheboygan, WI

WordHaven BookHouse to open this month on Independent Bookstore Day.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, April 19

Cases are "beginning to creep back up" in Minnesota.

covid
MN Coronavirus

COVID-19 'beginning to creep back up' in MN: What happens next?

The Minnesota Department of Health says cases are "beginning to creep back up."

stalk and spade
MN Food & Drink

Former NHL star to open first Stalk & Spade franchise location in MN

The Wayzata-based chain is branching out from company-owned eateries to a franchise model.

Life Link
MN News

9-year-old girl shot in the head in southwest Minnesota

The incident was reported around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Counting Crows
MN Music and Radio

Minnesota State Fair announces 4 more Grandstand acts

The State Fair has added two more shows featuring acts from the '70s, '80s and '90s.

Mask plane
MN Coronavirus

MSP Airport, major airlines drop mask mandate after court ruling

Wearing a face mask will be optional in airports and planes.

Screen Shot 2022-04-18 at 5.45.47 PM
MN News

Roseville police searching for road rage shooter

The incident left a man with two gunshot wounds.

police lights
MN News

2 men airlifted to hospital after shooting each other

Witness said the two men had shot each other.

Dryden McKay
MN Sports

Dryden McKay accepts 6-month sanction for anti-doping violation

The Hobey Baker Award winner tested positive for the substance Ostarine.

scooter's coffee
MN Food & Drink

Drive-through coffee chain Scooter's to open 9th MN location

The franchise's Midwestern expansion is gaining speed.

Related

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, April 18

That's now three straight days of reporting with 800+ new cases.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, April 12

Today's update includes three days of data, so the totals are higher than what is typically reported in a 24-hour period.

coronavirus, covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, April 5

The latest from the state health department.

flickr covid healt care worker coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, April 14

More than 800 newly reported cases in today's update.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, February 15

Hospitalizations decreased significantly over the weekend.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, March 8

Hospitalizations are the lowest they have been since July.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, April 13

More than 12,000 Minnesotans have died of COVID-19 over the duration of the pandemic.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, April 15

The latest wastewater data shows that 96% of samples in the metro are the BA.2 strain of the omicron variant.