Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, April 19

Tuesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,742 newly reported cases and four newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,472.

Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 72-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Monday, April 18, thus the higher number of cases compared to what has been reported in recent 24-hour updates. That said, the health department confirmed Monday that cases are "beginning to creep back up" in Minnesota.

The coronavirus variant that is currently dominant in Minnesota is the BA.2 version of omicron. According to the latest Metropolitan Council wastewater data, 96% of samples in the 7-county metro area are BA.2 and the remaining 4% (as of April 11) are the original omicron strain, BA.1.

Hospitalizations

Through April 18, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 226 – up from the 207 reported on April 15. Of those hospitalized, 21 people are in intensive care (down from 23) and 205 are in non-ICU care (up from 184).

Vaccine, booster stats

As of April 17, the state reported that 3,902,632 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,694,229 people have completed the vaccine series. There are 2,555,893 Minnesotans who are "up to date" with their vaccine shots, which includes boosters.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

5-11: 41%

12-15: 66%

16-17: 69%

18-49: 73%

50-64: 81%

65+: 96%

Total population: 70.1%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

5-11: 38%

12-15: 62%

16-17: 65%

18-49: 68%

50-64: 78%

65+: 93%

Total population: 66.4%

The percentage of Minnesota's population up to date with vaccines, based on age group:

5-11: 38%

12-15: 25%

16-17: 31%

18-49: 40%

50-64: 56%

65+: 82%

Total population: 45.9%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,902,632

3,902,632 People who have completed vaccine series: 3,694,229

3,694,229 People up to date with their vaccine series : 2,555,893

: 2,555,893 Positive cases: 1,440,303 (up from 1,438,566)

1,440,303 (up from 1,438,566) Reinfection cases : 64,043

: 64,043 Deaths: 12,472 – 250 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,468)

12,472 – 250 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,468) Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,422,242 (up from 1,420,468)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.