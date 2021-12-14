Skip to main content
December 14, 2021
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, December 14
Publish date:

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, December 14

The latest:
Author:

Flickr

The latest:

Tuesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 9,042 newly reported cases and 46 newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 9,964.

The figures on Tuesday relate to the 72-hour reporting period ending 4 a.m. Monday, thus totals are higher than a typical 24-hour reporting period. 

Minnesota's test positivity rate on a 7-day rolling average (through Dec. 6) is 10.6%. Anything over 10% puts Minnesota in the high-risk threshold for community transmission of the coronavirus.

Hospitalizations

Through Dec. 13, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 1,636 – down from the 1,678 reported on Dec. 10. Of those hospitalized, 358 people are in intensive care (up from 348) and 1,284 are in non-ICU care (down from 1,335).

The most ICU patients during the duration of the pandemic was 399 on Dec. 1, 2020.

There are currently only 21 staffed adult ICU beds available in the entire state – up from 13 on Dec. 10 – and 15 pediatric ICU beds available, which is up from 7 on Dec. 10. 

Vaccine, booster stats

As of Dec. 12, the state reported that 3,701,044 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,459,000 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 1,418,056 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 27%
  • 12-15: 62%
  • 16-17: 65%
  • 18-49: 69%
  • 50-64: 79%
  • 65+: 97%
  • Total population: 66.5%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 16%
  • 12-15: 57%
  • 16-17: 61%
  • 18-49: 65%
  • 50-64: 76%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 62.2%

According to the CDC, which cites data from September 2021, an unvaccinated person was 5.8 times more likely to get COVID-19 and 14 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than someone who is fully vaccinated.

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 15,502,740 (up from 15,402,096)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,701,044 (up from 3,692,432)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,459,000 (up from 3,441,368)
  • People who have had a booster/3rd shot: 1,418,056 (up from 1,361,606)
  • Positive cases: 969,450 (up from 960,425)
  • Reinfection cases: 11,583 (up from 11,379)
  • Deaths: 9,964 – 603 of which are "probable*" (up from 9,918)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 931,834 (up from 915,474)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.

Next Up

Flickr - J&J johnson vaccine - NY National GUard
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, December 14

The latest:

moorhead KFC robbery
MN News

Moorhead police asking for public's help identifying KFC robber

The suspect got inside by opening a window.

Pixabay - school - classroom
MN News

Numerous MN schools have had violent threats the past 2 weeks

Several school districts have reported threats as of late.

unsplash car fire stock - crop
MN News

19-year-old dies in fiery crash on Twin Cities highway

When first responders arrived, they found the car "fully engulfed in flames."

Xcel Energy Center
MN Wild

Minnesota Wild game Tuesday only available via streaming

It's the second of five games that will be streamed this season.

ambulance
MN News

One killed in three-vehicle crash near Buffalo

The 61-year-old driver was making a left turn when he was rear-ended.

Screen Shot 2021-12-14 at 8.28.52 AM
MN Weather

Damaging winds, tornadoes possible with 'rare weather setup' Wednesday

Ten days before Christmas and there could be tornadoes in Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2021-12-13 at 3.12.47 PM
MN News

Sheriff: Driver killed self on I-94 after police chase

The incident apparently began with a shooting near St. Cloud Monday afternoon.

r a julian - carlton county jail - crop
MN News

Charges: After killing wife, man told deputy she was sick in bed

The suspect also said he'd rather the deputy not go check on her, the complaint alleges.

30805 Olson St, Pequot Lakes, Minnesota - September 2019
MN News

Pequot Lakes cancels school Monday, police cite 'safety concerns'

Few details have been provided.

Burnsville Minnesota solar installation - All Energy Solar
Sponsored Story

Why the time to switch to solar power is now

Solar energy has become so popular and affordable that some potential solar customers could end up out in the cold if they don’t act soon

Screen Shot 2021-12-13 at 3.12.47 PM
MN News

Police activity shuts down Interstate 94 in Monticello

MnDOT says traffic could be closed in that area until Monday night.

Related

coronavirus, COVID-19 test
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, December 7

The latest from the state health department.

coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, December 8

The latest details from the Minnesota Department of Health.

Wikimedia Commons - COVID vaccine, pfizer, shot - Martin G
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, December 13

Closing in on 10,000 deaths during the pandemic in Minnesota.

covid nurse
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, December 10

The next update will come Monday, Dec. 13.

coronavirus, covid-19, doctor
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, December 9

Hospitalizations have ticked up again in today's report.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, December 6

The latest from the state health department.

covid-19, coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, December 3

The latest from the health department. The next update comes Monday.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, December 1

100 newly reported deaths.