Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, December 14

Tuesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 9,042 newly reported cases and 46 newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 9,964.

The figures on Tuesday relate to the 72-hour reporting period ending 4 a.m. Monday, thus totals are higher than a typical 24-hour reporting period.

Minnesota's test positivity rate on a 7-day rolling average (through Dec. 6) is 10.6%. Anything over 10% puts Minnesota in the high-risk threshold for community transmission of the coronavirus.

Hospitalizations

Through Dec. 13, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 1,636 – down from the 1,678 reported on Dec. 10. Of those hospitalized, 358 people are in intensive care (up from 348) and 1,284 are in non-ICU care (down from 1,335).

The most ICU patients during the duration of the pandemic was 399 on Dec. 1, 2020.

There are currently only 21 staffed adult ICU beds available in the entire state – up from 13 on Dec. 10 – and 15 pediatric ICU beds available, which is up from 7 on Dec. 10.

Vaccine, booster stats

As of Dec. 12, the state reported that 3,701,044 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,459,000 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 1,418,056 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

5-11: 27%

12-15: 62%

16-17: 65%

18-49: 69%

50-64: 79%

65+: 97%

Total population: 66.5%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

5-11: 16%

12-15: 57%

16-17: 61%

18-49: 65%

50-64: 76%

65+: 93%

Total population: 62.2%

According to the CDC, which cites data from September 2021, an unvaccinated person was 5.8 times more likely to get COVID-19 and 14 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than someone who is fully vaccinated.

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

Total tests: 15,502,740 (up from 15,402,096)

15,502,740 (up from 15,402,096) People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,701,044 (up from 3,692,432)

3,701,044 (up from 3,692,432) People who have completed vaccine series: 3,459,000 (up from 3,441,368)

3,459,000 (up from 3,441,368) People who have had a booster/3rd shot : 1,418,056 (up from 1,361,606)

: 1,418,056 (up from 1,361,606) Positive cases: 969,450 (up from 960,425)

969,450 (up from 960,425) Reinfection cases : 11,583 (up from 11,379)

: 11,583 (up from 11,379) Deaths: 9,964 – 603 of which are "probable*" (up from 9,918)

9,964 – 603 of which are "probable*" (up from 9,918) Patients no longer requiring isolation: 931,834 (up from 915,474)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.