December 28, 2021
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, December 28
The latest in Minnesota.
Flickr

Tuesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 9,873 newly reported cases and 40 newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 10,399.

Because of the holiday, today's report includes data that was reported through 4 a.m. Dec. 24 through 4 a.m. Dec. 27, thus the cumulative totals are higher than a typical one day report. 

Minnesota's test positivity rate on a 7-day rolling average (through Dec. 20) is 8.6%, having recently been higher than 11%. Anything over 10% puts Minnesota in the high-risk threshold for community transmission of the coronavirus.

Hospitalizations

Through Dec. 27, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 1,365 – down from the 1,394 reported on Dec. 23. Of those hospitalized, 334 people are in intensive care (down from 335) and 1,031 are in non-ICU care (down from 1,059).

The most ICU patients during the duration of the pandemic was 399 on Dec. 1, 2020.

Despite the drop in COVID hospitalizations, the latest hospital capacity data shows there are only 30 staffed adult ICU beds available in the entire state – up from 20 on Dec. 23 – and 18 pediatric ICU beds available, which is down from 20 on Dec. 23.

Vaccine, booster stats

As of Dec. 26, the state reported that 3,742,782 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,508,034 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 1,662,395 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 30%
  • 12-15: 62%
  • 16-17: 65%
  • 18-49: 70%
  • 50-64: 79%
  • 65+: 97%
  • Total population: 67.3%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 22%
  • 12-15: 57%
  • 16-17: 62%
  • 18-49: 65%
  • 50-64: 76%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 63.1%

According to the CDC, which cites data from September 2021, an unvaccinated person was 5.8 times more likely to get COVID-19 and 14 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than someone who is fully vaccinated.

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 16,037,019 (up from 15,882,328)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,742,782 (up from 3,731,976)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,508,034 (up from 3,494,441)
  • People who have had a booster/3rd shot: 1,662,395 (up from 1,607,817)
  • Positive cases: 1,010,225 (up from 996,224)
  • Reinfection cases: 13,382 (up from 12,588)
  • Deaths: 10,399 – 635 of which are "probable*" (up from 10,306)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 977,944 (up from 961,306)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.

