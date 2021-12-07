Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, December 7

Tuesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 12,445 newly reported cases and 45 newly reported deaths, including a teen aged 15-19 from Hennepin County. Seven of the 45 deaths were people under the age of 50.

The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 9,699 and that includes four teenagers in the 15-19 age bracket, all of them reported by the health department since mid-October.

The figures reported on Tuesdays relate to the 72-hour period ending 4 a.m. Monday, so it includes cumulative data from the weekend.

Minnesota's test positivity rate on a 7-day rolling average (through Nov. 29) is 11.5%. Anything over 10% puts Minnesota in the high-risk threshold for community transmission of the coronavirus.

Hospitalizations

Through Dec. 6, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 1,621 – up from the 1,570 reported on Dec. 3. Of those hospitalized, 335 people are in intensive care (down from 346) and 1,286 are in non-ICU care (up from 1,224).

The most ICU patients during the duration of the pandemic was 399 on Dec. 1, 2020.

There are currently only 23 staffed adult ICU beds available in the entire state – up from 18 on Dec. 3 – and 21 pediatric ICU beds available, which is up from the 12 available on Dec. 3. There are zero adult ICU staffed beds available in the metro.

Minnesota Department of Health

Vaccine, booster stats

As of Dec. 5, the state reported that 3,676,498 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,411,323 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 1,267,488 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

5-11: 25%

12-15: 61%

16-17: 65%

18-49: 69%

50-64: 79%

65+: 97%

Total population: 66.1%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

5-11: 9%

12-15: 56%

16-17: 61%

18-49: 64%

50-64: 76%

65+: 93%

Total population: 61.3%

According to the CDC, which cites data from September 2021, an unvaccinated person was 5.8 times more likely to get COVID-19 and 14 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than someone who is fully vaccinated.

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

Total tests: 15,224,743 (up from 15,120,408)

15,224,743 (up from 15,120,408) People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,676,498 (up from 3,667,362)

3,676,498 (up from 3,667,362) People who have completed vaccine series: 3,411,323 (up from 3,392,658)

3,411,323 (up from 3,392,658) People who have had a booster/3rd shot : 1,267,488 (up from 1,211,323)

: 1,267,488 (up from 1,211,323) Positive cases: 945,445 (up from 933,025)

945,445 (up from 933,025) Reinfection cases : 11,022 (up from 10,747)

: 11,022 (up from 10,747) Deaths: 9,699 – 583 of which are "probable*" (up from 9,654)

9,699 – 583 of which are "probable*" (up from 9,654) Patients no longer requiring isolation: 899,486 (up from 889,177)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.