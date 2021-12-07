Skip to main content
December 7, 2021
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, December 7
Publish date:

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, December 7

The latest from the state health department.
Author:

Minnesota National Guard

The latest from the state health department.

Tuesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 12,445 newly reported cases and 45 newly reported deaths, including a teen aged 15-19 from Hennepin County. Seven of the 45 deaths were people under the age of 50. 

The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 9,699 and that includes four teenagers in the 15-19 age bracket, all of them reported by the health department since mid-October. 

The figures reported on Tuesdays relate to the 72-hour period ending 4 a.m. Monday, so it includes cumulative data from the weekend.

Minnesota's test positivity rate on a 7-day rolling average (through Nov. 29) is 11.5%. Anything over 10% puts Minnesota in the high-risk threshold for community transmission of the coronavirus.

Hospitalizations

Through Dec. 6, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 1,621 – up from the 1,570 reported on Dec. 3. Of those hospitalized, 335 people are in intensive care (down from 346) and 1,286 are in non-ICU care (up from 1,224).

The most ICU patients during the duration of the pandemic was 399 on Dec. 1, 2020.

There are currently only 23 staffed adult ICU beds available in the entire state – up from 18 on Dec. 3 – and 21 pediatric ICU beds available, which is up from the 12 available on Dec. 3. There are zero adult ICU staffed beds available in the metro. 

Screen Shot 2021-12-07 at 9.50.25 AM

Vaccine, booster stats

As of Dec. 5, the state reported that 3,676,498 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,411,323 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 1,267,488 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 25%
  • 12-15: 61%
  • 16-17: 65%
  • 18-49: 69%
  • 50-64: 79%
  • 65+: 97%
  • Total population: 66.1%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 9%
  • 12-15: 56%
  • 16-17: 61%
  • 18-49: 64%
  • 50-64: 76%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 61.3%

According to the CDC, which cites data from September 2021, an unvaccinated person was 5.8 times more likely to get COVID-19 and 14 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than someone who is fully vaccinated. 

Screen Shot 2021-12-07 at 10.02.27 AM

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 15,224,743 (up from 15,120,408)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,676,498 (up from 3,667,362)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,411,323 (up from 3,392,658)
  • People who have had a booster/3rd shot: 1,267,488 (up from 1,211,323)
  • Positive cases: 945,445 (up from 933,025)
  • Reinfection cases: 11,022 (up from 10,747)
  • Deaths: 9,699 – 583 of which are "probable*" (up from 9,654)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 899,486 (up from 889,177)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.

Next Up

coronavirus, COVID-19 test
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, December 7

The latest from the state health department.

no dancing
MN Food & Drink

Footloose! Duluth scraps Prohibition-era ban on unlicensed dancing

Establishments had to have a license to allow the public to dance.

ted mann concert hall - university of minnesota
MN News

2 armed suspects rob victim at U of M concert hall

The two suspects pointed guns at the victim.

West St Paul, Minnesota - June 2019
MN News

Nine police agencies called in for crowd control after 2 shot in West St. Paul

Police say a large group "attempted to take control" of part of the crime scene.

Brooklyn Center police, Daunte Wright
MN News

Brooklyn Center approves $1.3M public safety budget, including policing reforms

The city will use some money from the police department for the new programs.

snow, slush
MN Weather

Snow impacting morning commute across southern Minnesota

A quick inch could make a bit of a mess on the roads.

40636734693_0ec9b711a6_k
MN United

Minnesota United star allegedly hit teen with gun in Argentina

The 26-year-old could face charges in Argentina.

Chris Finch
MN Timberwolves

Hawks bury Timberwolves in 3-point barrage

Without D'Angelo Russell, the Wolves couldn't keep up with the Hawks.

P.J. Fleck, Gophers football
MN Gophers

Kirk Ciarocca returning to Gophers as offensive coordinator

The architect of the 2019 offense will look to revive the Gophers.

Klobuchar - MTP - NBC screengrab
MN News

Klobuchar says Congress should pass law to protect abortion rights

Her comments came as the Supreme Court appears poised to weaken — or gut — Roe v. Wade

MPD missing Heard - crop 1_
MN News

Minneapolis woman missing a week is found safe

The 36-year-old hasn't been seen or heard from recently.

unsplash cold winter breath dark
MN Weather

Hello, winter: List of the coldest wind chills in MN Monday morning

The state went from a relatively mild start of the season, to downright frigid wind chills.

Related

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, December 6

The latest from the state health department.

covid-19, coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, December 3

The latest from the health department. The next update comes Monday.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, December 1

100 newly reported deaths.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, December 2

The latest in Minnesota.

covid, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, November 23

The latest info from the state health department.

covid, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, November 29

The state's latest report includes data from the Thanksgiving break.

vaccine, covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, November 11

The latest update from the Minnesota Department of Health.

covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, November 22

The latest on the surge in Minnesota.