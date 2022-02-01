Skip to main content
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, February 1

ICU COVID hospitalizations are the lowest they have been in Minnesota since September.



Tuesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 21,360 newly reported cases and 46 newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 11,457.

Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 72-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Monday, Jan. 31. 

Minnesota's test positivity rate on a 7-day rolling average (through Jan. 21) was 21.0%, having been as high as 23.7% on Jan. 21. Anything over 10% puts Minnesota in the high-risk threshold for community transmission of the coronavirus.

Hospitalizations

Through Jan. 31, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 1,370 – down from the 1,455 reported on Jan. 28. Of those hospitalized, 192 people are in intensive care (down from 208) and 1,178 are in non-ICU care (down from 1,247).

ICU COVID admissions rose to 374 on Dec. 16 and has been falling ever since. The 192 current ICU patients is actually the fewest in Minnesota since there were 190 on Sept. 12. 

The latest hospital capacity data shows there are 47 staffed adult ICU beds available in the entire state – down from 58 on Jan. 28 – and 17 pediatric ICU beds available, which is even from 17 on Jan. 28.

Vaccine, booster stats

As of Jan. 30, the state reported that 3,843,231 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,598,752 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 2,043,269 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 38%
  • 12-15: 65%
  • 16-17: 67%
  • 18-49: 72%
  • 50-64: 80%
  • 65+: 97%
  • Total population: 69.1%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 30%
  • 12-15: 59%
  • 16-17: 63%
  • 18-49: 66%
  • 50-64: 77%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 64.7%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 18,014,068 (up from 17,913,288)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,843,231 (up from 3,838,711)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,598,752 (up from 3,594,164)
  • People who have had a booster/3rd shot: 2,043,269 (up from 2,030,586)
  • Positive cases: 1,343,090 (up from 1,321,753)
  • Reinfection cases: 51,185 (up from 47,710)
  • Deaths: 11,457 – 150 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 11,411)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,285,255 (up from 1,248,912)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.

