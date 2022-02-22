Skip to main content
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, February 22

COVID hospitalizations, which were more than 1,500 in January, have dipped to 634 in Minnesota.

Tuesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 2,012 newly reported cases and 32 newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 11,993.

Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18. Wednesday's update will include cumulative data from Friday through Monday.

Minnesota's test positivity rate on a 7-day rolling average (through Feb. 10) was 9.5%, having been as high as 23.7% on Jan. 21. Anything over 10% puts Minnesota in the high-risk threshold for community transmission of the coronavirus.

Hospitalizations

Through Feb. 21, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 634 – down from the 801 reported on Feb. 17. Of those hospitalized, 104 people are in intensive care (down from 125) and 529 are in non-ICU care (down from 675).

The latest hospital capacity data shows there are 86 staffed adult ICU beds available in the entire state – up from 64 on Feb. 17 – and 10 pediatric ICU beds available, which is up from 18 on Feb. 17.

The situation has improved dramatically from November, December and the first half of January, when it was common to see single digit ICU bed availability for adults and children everywhere in Minnesota, in addition to hundreds of patients waiting in emergency departments for beds to open so they could receive a higher level of care. 

Vaccine, booster stats

As of Feb. 17, the state reported that 3,871,545 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,641,904 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 2,123,504 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 40%
  • 12-15: 65%
  • 16-17: 68%
  • 18-49: 72%
  • 50-64: 80%
  • 65+: 97%
  • Total population: 69.6%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 34%
  • 12-15: 61%
  • 16-17: 64%
  • 18-49: 67%
  • 50-64: 77%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 65.5%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 18,600,838 (up from 18,565,917)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,871,545 (up from 3,870,338)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,641,904 (up from 3,639,241)
  • People who have had a booster/3rd shot: 2,123,504 (up from 2,120,082)
  • Positive cases: 1,406,654 (up from 1,404,662)
  • Reinfection cases: 57,510 (up from 57,309 )
  • Deaths: 11,993 – 170 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 11,961)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,379,406 (up from 1,375,508)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.

