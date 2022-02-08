Skip to main content
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, February 8

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, February 8

Minnesota is at this lowest number of COVID patients in intensive care since early September.

Tuesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 10,409 newly reported cases and 48 newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 11,682.

Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 72-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7. Case figures on Tuesdays are always higher due to the reporting delay from the weekend. 

Minnesota's test positivity rate on a 7-day rolling average (through Jan. 31) was 14.9%, having been as high as 23.7% on Jan. 21. Anything over 10% puts Minnesota in the high-risk threshold for community transmission of the coronavirus.

Hospitalizations

Through Feb. 7, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 1,164 – down from the 1,239 reported on Feb. 4. Of those hospitalized, 178 people are in intensive care (down from 199) and 986 are in non-ICU care (down from 1,040).

The 178 ICU admissions are the fewest in Minnesota since Sept. 7 (having been as high as 374 on Dec. 16) and the 986 non-ICU admissions are the fewest since Nov. 13. 

The latest hospital capacity data shows there are 64 staffed adult ICU beds available in the entire state – up from 44 on Feb. 4 – and 13 pediatric ICU beds available, which is down from 27 on Feb. 4.

Vaccine, booster stats

As of Feb. 6, the state reported that 3,858,044 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,616,925 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 2,083,058 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 39%
  • 12-15: 65%
  • 16-17: 68%
  • 18-49: 72%
  • 50-64: 80%
  • 65+: 97%
  • Total population: 69.3%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 32%
  • 12-15: 60%
  • 16-17: 63%
  • 18-49: 67%
  • 50-64: 77%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 65%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 18,256,654 (up from 18,179,549)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,858,044 (up from 3,852,946)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,616,925 (up from 3,610,146)
  • People who have had a booster/3rd shot: 2,083,058 (up from 2,070,283)
  • Positive cases: 1,375,279 (up from 1,364,884)
  • Reinfection cases: 54,414 (up from 53,380)
  • Deaths: 11,682 – 150 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 11,634)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,335,988 (up from 1,314,053)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.

