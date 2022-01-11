Skip to main content
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, January 11

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, January 11

Minnesota has set a new statewide record high test positivity rate.

U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sara Eshleman via Flickr

Minnesota has set a new statewide record high test positivity rate.

Tuesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 29,487 newly reported cases and 38 newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 10,848.

Today's report includes data that was reported in a 72-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, thus the totals are higher than a typical 24-hour reporting period.

Minnesota's test positivity rate on a 7-day rolling average (through Jan. 3) is 19.1%, which is a record high in Minnesota. Anything over 10% puts Minnesota in the high-risk threshold for community transmission of the coronavirus.

Hospitalizations

Through Jan. 10, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 1,528 – up from the 1,435 reported on Jan. 7. Of those hospitalized, 263 people are in intensive care (up from 255) and 1,265 are in non-ICU care (up from 1,180).

The most ICU patients during the duration of the pandemic was 399 on Dec. 1, 2020.

The latest hospital capacity data shows there are 33 staffed adult ICU beds available in the entire state – up from 22 on Jan. 7 – and 15 pediatric ICU beds available, which is level from 15 on Jan. 7.

Vaccine, booster stats

As of Jan. 9, the state reported that 3,784,898 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,550,974 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 1,846,438 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 33%
  • 12-15: 63%
  • 16-17: 66%
  • 18-49: 70%
  • 50-64: 80%
  • 65+: 97%
  • Total population: 68%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 26%
  • 12-15: 58%
  • 16-17: 62%
  • 18-49: 66%
  • 50-64: 77%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 63.8%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 16,812,103 (up from 16,671,212)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,784,898 (up from 3,775,306)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,550,974 (up from 3,541,401)
  • People who have had a booster/3rd shot: 1,846,438 (up from 1,806,548)
  • Positive cases: 1,104,494 (up from 1,075,028)
  • Reinfection cases: 22,098 (up from 19,390)
  • Deaths: 10,838 – 663 of which are "probable*" (up from 10,810)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,048,033 (up from 1,017,409)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.

Next Up

tesla
MN Business

Tesla commits to buying nickel from proposed Minnesota mine

The mine has yet to go through the permitting process.

covid-19, coronavirus, ICU
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, January 11

Minnesota has set a new statewide record high test positivity rate.

Flickr - Guthrie Theater exterior - Ken Lund
TV, Movies and The Arts

Guthrie cancels one production, postpones another

COVID is again disrupting the renowned theater's plans.

Cass COunty missing teen Harris Jan 2022 - resize
MN News

Authorities searching for missing 14-year-old

She was last seen Sunday evening leaving a family member's north Fargo home.

Pixabay - school - classroom
MN Coronavirus

Prior Lake-Savage shifts to virtual learning as omicron slams Twin Cities schools

More than 600 students were reported absent from Jan. 3-Jan. 10 due to testing positive for COVID.

allina please stop chad davis flickr
MN Coronavirus

Allina Health bans most visitors from its hospitals, clinics

There are a few limited exceptions.

snow - 12-10-21 - Joe Nelson - 6
MN Weather

Accumulating snow 'looks likely' Friday in Minnesota

Friday continues to look very interesting for snow lovers in Minnesota.

police lights
MN News

Police arrest two 13-year-olds after pursuit of stolen Cadillac

In the Cadillac, officers found links to a separate auto theft reported a day earlier.

Screen Shot 2022-01-11 at 6.19.36 AM
MN News

Man fatally shot in St. Paul's Hamline-Midway neighborhood

It's the second homicide of 2022 in St. Paul.

Doug Pederson
MN Vikings

5 names floating around in the NFL head coaching market

Who will the Vikings hire to replace Mike Zimmer?

distance learning
MN News

Osseo district moves to distance learning; 'extremely high number' of absences

Some schools are down 25% of their staff due to illnesses.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Mike Zimmer offers statement after being fired by Vikings

Zimmer was fired on Monday after eight seasons with the Vikings.

Related

covid, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, January 4

Hospitalizations are on the rise again.

coronavirus, covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, January 5

A second straight day of hospitalizations rising in Minnesota.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, January 6

Every region in Minnesota is in the "red zone" for staffed adult ICU bed availability.

COVID vaccination flickr phil roeder
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, January 3

Tuesday's update will include cumulative data from Dec. 31 to Jan. 3.

Flickr - COVID testing site sign
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, December 28

The latest in Minnesota.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, December 29

More than 5,000 new cases in today's report.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, January 7

The latest about Minnesota's COVID-19 surge.

coronavirus, covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, December 30

There won't be another COVID update from the state until Monday, Jan. 3.