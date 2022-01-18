Skip to main content
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, January 18

Minnesota has reached 11,000 COVID-19 deaths.

Credit: Hospital CLINIC via Flickr

Tuesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 10,659 newly reported cases and 29 newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 11,000.

Today's report includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13. Due to the holiday for MLK Day, data from 4 a.m. Friday through 4 a.m. Tuesday will be released in Wednesday's report. 

Minnesota's test positivity rate on a 7-day rolling average (through Jan. 7) was 22.2%, which is another record high in Minnesota. Anything over 10% puts Minnesota in the high-risk threshold for community transmission of the coronavirus.

Hospitalizations

Through Jan. 17, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 1,610 – down from the 1,616 reported on Jan. 14. Of those hospitalized, 248 people are in intensive care (down from 260) and 1,362 are in non-ICU care (up from 1,356).

The most ICU patients during the duration of the pandemic was 399 on Dec. 1, 2020.

The latest hospital capacity data shows there are 36 staffed adult ICU beds available in the entire state – up from 23 on Jan. 14 – and 15 pediatric ICU beds available, which is up from 14 on Jan. 14.

Vaccine, booster stats

As of Jan. 13, the state reported that 3,799,301 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,563,082 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 1,900,456 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 34%
  • 12-15: 63%
  • 16-17: 66%
  • 18-49: 71%
  • 50-64: 80%
  • 65+: 97%
  • Total population: 68.2%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 27%
  • 12-15: 58%
  • 16-17: 62%
  • 18-49: 66%
  • 50-64: 77%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 64%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 17,112,898 (up from 16,989,663)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,799,301 (up from 3,795,237)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,563,082 (up from 3,559,835)
  • People who have had a booster/3rd shot: 1,900,456 (up from 1,885,895)
  • Positive cases: 1,148,888 (up from 1,138,236)
  • Reinfection cases: 28,580 (up from 27,553)
  • Deaths: 11,000 – 676 of which are "probable*" (up from 10,971)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,073,545 (up from 1,059,870)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.

covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, January 18

Minnesota has reached 11,000 COVID-19 deaths.

