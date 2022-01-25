Skip to main content
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, January 25

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, January 25

The test positivity rate has dropped for the first time since before Christmas.

Credit: Navy Medicine via Flickr

The test positivity rate has dropped for the first time since before Christmas.

Tuesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 35,504 newly reported cases and 37 newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 11,230.

Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 72-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24. But due to the omicron surge overloading the health department, there remains approximately 31,000 positive tests that are yet to be processed and included in the daily reports. As you can see in the graph below, the green represents the dates when the yet-to-be-processed tests were taken.

Screen Shot 2022-01-25 at 11.03.54 AM

Last week, the Mayo Clinic held a press briefing in which it said it expects the reported cases to remain high before peaking, perhaps this week. However, because reported cases lag what's happening in real time, the omicron wave may have already peaked in Minnesota.

Minnesota's test positivity rate on a 7-day rolling average (through Jan. 14) was 23.2%, which is down from 23.7% and the first drop in the statewide positivity rate since falling to 8.2% on Dec. 18. Anything over 10% puts Minnesota in the high-risk threshold for community transmission of the coronavirus.

Hospitalizations

Through Jan. 24, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 1,507 – down from the 1,566 reported on Jan. 21. Of those hospitalized, 228 people are in intensive care (down from 238) and 1,279 are in non-ICU care (down from 1,329).

The most ICU patients during the duration of the pandemic was 399 on Dec. 1, 2020.

The latest hospital capacity data shows there are 34 staffed adult ICU beds available in the entire state – up from 29 on Jan. 21 – and 17 pediatric ICU beds available, which is down from 21 on Jan. 21.

Vaccine, booster stats

As of Jan. 23, the state reported that 3,825,849 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,583,371 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 1,993,618 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 36%
  • 12-15: 64%
  • 16-17: 67%
  • 18-49: 71%
  • 50-64: 80%
  • 65+: 97%
  • Total population: 68.8%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 29%
  • 12-15: 59%
  • 16-17: 63%
  • 18-49: 66%
  • 50-64: 77%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 64.4%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 17,698,075 (up from 17,563,384)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,825,849 (up from 3,816,297)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,583,371 (up from 3,575,871)
  • People who have had a booster/3rd shot: 1,993,618 (up from 1,962,781)
  • Positive cases: 1,264,935 (up from 1,229,444)
  • Reinfection cases: 41,935 (up from 38,230)
  • Deaths: 11,230 – 687 of which are "probable*" (up from 11,193)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,211,499 (up from 1,165,441)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.

Next Up

covid-19, coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, January 25

The test positivity rate has dropped for the first time since before Christmas.

CASSANDRA DUSOLD
MN News

Charges: Daughter admits to squeezing mom 'like a python,' killing her

She is charged with murder in her mom's death.

liz collin wcco youtube screengrab
TV, Movies and The Arts

Liz Collin reveals she is leaving WCCO

"Thank you for trusting me to tell your stories," she wrote in Tuesday's announcement.

jimmy john's rochester antimask rant guy
MN Coronavirus

Video: Man harasses Jimmy John's workers, wishes death on them over mask mandate

"When are you going to start using that brain inside of your head," the man asks.

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Wolverines
MN Vikings

Michigan writer: 'Don't count out the Vikings' on Jim Harbaugh

Are the Vikings a dark horse to hire Michigan's head coach?

st louis park shooting 1
MN News

St. Louis Park PD release photos of vehicle involved in shooting on I-394

A man was shot multiple times as he drove down I-394 last week.

FJ68m4BWYAMdiw-
MN Gophers

Perfect 10: Gophers gymnasts make history with two perfect scores

Mya Hooten and Ona Loper were literally perfect on Monday night.

Dean Evason
MN Wild

Tempers flare as Wild hammer Canadiens

Montreal was anything but polite after the Wild picked up an 8-2 victory.

Blaine VFW video screengrab crop N West Twitter
MN News

Authorities now looking into MN lawmaker's report of assault

Video shows Rep. Nolan West being grabbed and pushed out of a public event.

TajPharmaImages WIkimedia Commons ivermectin
MN Coronavirus

COVID treatments: Essentia Health to help test 3 existing meds

The clinical trial includes the much-discussed drug ivermectin.

Screen Shot 2022-01-24 at 3.48.57 PM
MN News

Suspect crashes into Minneapolis snow plow, fires shots at plow driver

The plow driver was pulled to the side of the road when the incident happened.

cold Minneapolis
MN Weather

Coldest day of the winter is possible this week in Minnesota

An air temp of -30F isn't out of the question too far from the metro.

Related

covid-19, coronavirus, ICU
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, January 11

Minnesota has set a new statewide record high test positivity rate.

covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, January 18

Minnesota has reached 11,000 COVID-19 deaths.

covid, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, January 4

Hospitalizations are on the rise again.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, January 12

The latest data from MDH.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, January 7

The latest about Minnesota's COVID-19 surge.

covid, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, January 19

More than 44,000 new cases reported from the holiday weekend.

covid, coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, January 21

Hospitalizations dipped from 1,629 Jan. 19 to 1,571 on Jan. 20.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, January 24

Case levels remain very high in Minnesota.