Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, June 14

Today's report includes three days of data (Friday 4 a.m. to Monday 4 a.m.).

Credit: Navy Medicine, Flickr

Tuesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 3,835 newly reported cases and five reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,723.

Hospitalizations

Through June 13, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 403 (even from 403 on June 10). Of those hospitalized, 36 people are in intensive care (up from 23) and 367 are in non-ICU care (down from 380).

Which variants are circulating in wastewater?

The next update is expected at some point Friday, June 17.

According to the latest wastewater data from the Metropolitan Council, which covers two-thirds of the Twin Cities metro and serves about 2 million people, the most prevalent strain of coronavirus from samples tested May 31 to June 6 was BA.2.

When breaking it down by subvariant, BA.2.12.1 made up 68% of all samples and BA.4 and BA.5 accounted for the remaining 32%, which is up from 23% the previous week.

Vaccine, booster stats

As of June 12 the state reported that 3,920,477 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,716,526 people have completed the vaccine series. There are 2,430,885 Minnesotans who are "up to date" with their vaccine shots, which includes boosters.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 42%
  • 12-15: 67%
  • 16-17: 69%
  • 18-49: 73%
  • 50-64: 81%
  • 65+: 96%
  • Total population: 70.5%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 38%
  • 12-15: 63%
  • 16-17: 66%
  • 18-49: 68%
  • 50-64: 78%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 66.8%

The percentage of Minnesota's population up to date with vaccines, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 14%
  • 12-15: 24%
  • 16-17: 31%
  • 18-49: 39%
  • 50-64: 57%
  • 65+: 84%
  • Total population: 43.8%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,920,477 (up from 3,920,475)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,716,526 (up from 3,716,418)
  • People up to date with their vaccine series: 2,430,885 (down from 2,436,946)
  • Positive cases: 1,532,528 (up from 1,528,694)
  • Reinfection cases: 76,306
  • Deaths: 12,723 – 316 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,718)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,507,764 (up from 1,501,235)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, June 14

Today's report includes three days of data (Friday 4 a.m. to Monday 4 a.m.).

Jordan, Minn.
TV, Movies and The Arts

'Stranger Things' star filming new movie in Jordan, Minnesota

When's the best time to see a celebrity in rural Scott County? We've got the details:

FVLigzvXEAUYqS0
MN News

Man stabbed to death marks 20th homicide in St. Paul this year

This marks the 20th homicide of the year in St. Paul.

Pixabay - thermometer hot
MN Weather

'Rare and intense heat wave' expected to hit Minnesota

The NWS says after a break from the extreme temps Wednesday-Friday, "the heat returns with a vengeance this weekend and early next week."

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Man fatally shot in the arm in Minneapolis is identified

The victim has been identified as a 41-year-old Columbia Heights man.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Parents charged after 3-year-old shot in Minneapolis

A warrant has been issued for the father's arrest.

Screen Shot 2022-06-13 at 3.19.11 PM
MN News

State takes over operations at troubled Pine Island nursing home

Regulators say unpaid bills are threatening critical services for residents.

Flickr - Lake Minnetonka boat - Greg Gjerdingen
Sponsored Story

Investing Beyond The Noise: Let's go boating

Steady management can help navigate through choppy economic waters

tequila-ge7b1eec5c_1280
MN Food & Drink

Smack Shack, Lexington owners to open new 'tequila focused' restaurant

It'll open in the North Loop next year.

Screen Shot 2022-06-13 at 12.59.27 PM
Minnesota Life

Gallery: Design concepts unveiled for Mississippi River Learning Center

Proposals for the St. Paul destination include a canopy walk, a rooftop garden cafe and the creation of a new, visitor-friendly island.

classroom
MN News

E-learning day Tuesday for 14 Minneapolis schools without air-con

Heat advisories have been issued for Hennepin County ahead of Tuesday's high temperatures and humidity.

Tylor Butterfly
MN News

Appeal to find a young father's killer after investigators 'come up empty'

Tylor Butterfly died in a shooting in St. Paul's North End.

