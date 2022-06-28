Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, June 28

Tuesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 3,362 newly reported cases and eight reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,792.

Note: Beginning Thursday, June 30, the Minnesota Department of Health will reduce updates from daily to weekly.

Hospitalizations

Through June 27, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 379 (down from 390 on June 24). Of those hospitalized, 29 people are in intensive care (down from 34) and 350 are in non-ICU care (down from 356).

Which variants are circulating in wastewater?

The next update is expected at some point Friday, July 1.

According to the latest wastewater data from the Metropolitan Council, which covers two-thirds of the Twin Cities metro and serves about 2 million people, the most prevalent strain of coronavirus from samples tested June 14-20 was BA.2.

When breaking it down by subvariant, BA.2.12.1 made up 43% of all samples and BA.4 (18%) and BA.5 (36%) accounted for about 55% of samples tested.

"BA.5 will likely replace BA.2.12.1 as the dominant variant in Metro Plant wastewater in the coming weeks," the Met Council predicts.

Vaccine, booster stats

As of June 26, the state reported that 3,927,841 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,754,017 people have completed the vaccine series. There are 1,697,416 Minnesotans who are "up to date" with their vaccine shots, which includes boosters.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

6 months-4: 1%

5-11: 42%

12-15: 67%

16-17: 70%

18-49: 73%

50-64: 81%

65+: 96%

Total population: 75.3%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

6 months-4: 0%

5-11: 39%

12-15: 63%

16-17: 66%

18-49: 69%

50-64: 78%

65+: 93%

Total population: 72%

The percentage of Minnesota's population up to date with vaccines, based on age group:

6 months-4: 0%

5-11: 12%

12-15: 24%

16-17: 31%

18-49: 38%

50-64: 57%

65+: 84%

Total population: 32.6%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,927,841 (up from 3,924,484)

3,927,841 (up from 3,924,484) People who have completed vaccine series: 3,754,017 (up from 3,730,471)

3,754,017 (up from 3,730,471) People up to date with their vaccine series : 1,697,416 (up from 1,690,358)

: 1,697,416 (up from 1,690,358) Positive cases: 1,551,559 (up from 1,548,208)

1,551,559 (up from 1,548,208) Reinfection cases : 79,344 (up from 78,857)

: 79,344 (up from 78,857) Deaths: 12,792 – 321 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,784)

12,792 – 321 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,784) Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,528,054 (up from 1,523,269)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.