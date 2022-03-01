Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, March 1
Tuesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 2,142 newly reported cases and 22 newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,131.
Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 72-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28.
Minnesota's test positivity rate on a 7-day rolling average (through Feb. 21) was 5.6%, having been as high as 23.7% on Jan. 21. Anything over 10% puts Minnesota in the high-risk threshold for community transmission of the coronavirus.
Hospitalizations
Through Feb. 28, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 512 – down from the 557 reported on Feb. 25. Of those hospitalized, 75 people are in intensive care (down from 81) and 437 are in non-ICU care (down from 476).
Vaccine, booster stats
As of Feb. 27, the state reported that 3,878,905 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,659,150 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 2,145,978 third doses/booster shots.
The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:
- 5-11: 40%
- 12-15: 66%
- 16-17: 68%
- 18-49: 72%
- 50-64: 80%
- 65+: 97%
- Total population: 69.7%
The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:
- 5-11: 35%
- 12-15: 61%
- 16-17: 64%
- 18-49: 67%
- 50-64: 78%
- 65+: 93%
- Total population: 65.8%
Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers
- Total tests: 18,798,821 (up from 18,750,988)
- People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,878,905 (up from 3,876,956)
- People who have completed vaccine series: 3,659,150 (up from 3,654,604)
- People who have had a booster/3rd shot: 2,145,978 (up from 2,140,585)
- Positive cases: 1,415,652 (up from 1,413,576)
- Reinfection cases: 61,271 (up from 61,044)
- Deaths: 12,131 – 180 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,109)
- Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,397,019 (up from 1,392,601)
* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.