Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, March 15

The latest update from MDH.

Monday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 483 newly reported cases and nine newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,289.

Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 72-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Monday, Mar. 14, but MDH notes that "not all cases from the weekend were able to be included" in Tuesday's report, so the number of new cases is "lower than it should be" for a Tuesday.

These missing cases will ultimately be reported Wednesday.

Minnesota's test positivity rate on a 7-day rolling average (through March 7) was 3.2%, having been as high as 23.7% on Jan. 21. Anything over 10% puts Minnesota in the high-risk threshold for community transmission of the coronavirus.

Hospitalizations

Through Mar. 14, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 306 – up from the 298 reported on Mar. 13. Of those hospitalized, 42 people are in intensive care (up from 38) and 264 are in non-ICU care (up from 260).

Vaccine, booster stats

As of Mar. 9, the state reported that 3,887,121 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,673,633 people have completed the vaccine series. There are 2,545,357 Minnesotans who are "up to date" with their vaccine shots, which includes boosters.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 41%
  • 12-15: 66%
  • 16-17: 69%
  • 18-49: 73%
  • 50-64: 80%
  • 65+: 97%
  • Total population: 69.9%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 36%
  • 12-15: 62%
  • 16-17: 65%
  • 18-49: 68%
  • 50-64: 78%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 66.0%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 19,062,136 (up from 19,023,778)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot:  3,887,121 (up from 3,885,959)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,673,633 (up from 3,671,760)
  • People who are up to date with their vaccine series (inc. boosters): 2,545,357
  • Positive cases:  1,422,815 (up from 1,422,344)
  • Reinfection cases: 62,222 (up from 62,154)
  • Deaths: 12,289 – 200 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,264)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,407,687 (up from  1,405,731)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.

