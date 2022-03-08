Skip to main content
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, March 8

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, March 8

Hospitalizations are the lowest they have been since July.

Credit: Navy Medicine, Flickr

Hospitalizations are the lowest they have been since July.

Tuesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,457 newly reported cases and 20 newly reported deaths, including a person aged 20-24 years old from Anoka County. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,221.

Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 72-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Monday, Mar. 7. 

Minnesota's test positivity rate on a 7-day rolling average (through Feb. 28) was 4.0%, having been as high as 23.7% on Jan. 21. Anything over 10% puts Minnesota in the high-risk threshold for community transmission of the coronavirus.

Hospitalizations

Through Mar. 7, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 366 – down from the 418 reported on Mar. 4. Of those hospitalized, 44 people are in intensive care (down from 57) and 322 are in non-ICU care (down from 361).

It's the fewest ICU COVID patients since there were 44 in Minnesota on July 25.

it's the fewest non-ICU COVID patients since there were 319 on Aug. 16.

Vaccine, booster stats

As of Mar. 6, the state reported that 3,883,726 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,668,047 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 2,160,448 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 40%
  • 12-15: 66%
  • 16-17: 68%
  • 18-49: 72%
  • 50-64: 80%
  • 65+: 97%
  • Total population: 69.8%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 36%
  • 12-15: 61%
  • 16-17: 64%
  • 18-49: 68%
  • 50-64: 78%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 65.9%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 18,938,860 (up from 18,895,371)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,883,726 (up from 3,882,027)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,668,047 (up from 3,665,186)
  • People who have had a booster/3rd shot: 2,160,448 (up from 2,155,724)
  • Positive cases: 1,420,149 (up from 1,418,694)
  • Reinfection cases: 61,738 (up from 61,594)
  • Deaths: 12,221 – 190 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,201)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,403,236 (up from 1,400,456)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.

Next Up

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, March 8

Hospitalizations are the lowest they have been since July.

Potluck food hall 2022 Ranch group shot
MN Food & Drink

Limited time, ranch-inspired menu items at Potluck Food Hall

The special ranch dishes will only be available in March.

Aaron Rodgers
MN Sports

Reports: Aaron Rodgers is staying with the Packers

One report says it's a $200M deal, but Pat McAfee says that's wrong.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Death of female in small town in central MN under investigation

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Watson and Mafe
MN Sports

PFF mock has NDSU, MN stars going in the 1st round

An Eden Prairie native is also projected to be a top-10 pick in PFF's mock.

sun country
MN Travel

Sun Country launches 4 new routes, including from MSP Airport

The flights take off this summer and fall.

Jim gaffigan and diana ross
MN Music and Radio

Diana Ross, Jim Gaffigan join Minnesota State Fair Grandstand lineup

Tickets go on sale Friday.

Sauce Gardner
MN Vikings

The Vikings' potential non-QB targets shined at the NFL Combine

The Vikings have been connected to pass rushers and cornerbacks and they made a strong impression at the NFL Combine.

minneapolis teacher strike
MN News

Teachers in Minneapolis to strike Tuesday, deal reached in St. Paul

The strike at Minneapolis Public Schools starts Tuesday.

Eric Sugarman, Adrian Peterson
MN Vikings

Vikings part ways with trainer Eric Sugarman; ex-player rips him

Ifeadi Odenigbo said Sugarman "was not a good man."

fire
MN News

Sheriff: Heater used to thaw frozen pipes starts fire, burns down home

The home was declared a total loss.

sports betting app USATSI_12006753_168397563_lowres
MN News

5 key elements in the new MN sports gambling proposal

Minnesota is the only state in the upper Midwest not to have legalized sports gambling.

Related

covid, vaccine, booster shots
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, March 2

Case levels in a single day of reporting haven't been this low since early August.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, March 3

Hospitalizations are under 500 again.

covid-19, coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, March 7

The number of Minnesotans hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to fall.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, February 15

Hospitalizations decreased significantly over the weekend.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, March 4

Minnesota's test positivity rate on a 7-day rolling average (through Feb. 24) was 4.9%

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, February 28

COVID deaths in Minnesota have topped 12,100 since the start of the pandemic.

vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, February 16

Another significant decrease in hospitalized people with COVID-19.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, March 1

The test positivity rate average has dipped under 6%.