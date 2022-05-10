Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, May 10

Tuesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 5,117 newly reported cases and five newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,534.

Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 72-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Monday, May 9. Updates on Mondays and Wednesdays-Fridays only include 24 hours of data, so Tuesday update feature higher case numbers than normal.

The coronavirus variant that is currently dominant in Minnesota is the BA.2 version of omicron. According to the latest Metropolitan Council wastewater data, 97% of samples in the 7-county metro area are BA.2 (as of May 2).

Hospitalizations

Through May 9, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 368 – up from the 285 reported on May 6. Of those hospitalized, 36 people are in intensive care (up from 25) and 332 are in non-ICU care (up from 260).

Vaccine, booster stats

As of May 8, the state reported that 3,909,544 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,703,679 people have completed the vaccine series. There are 2,551,700 Minnesotans who are "up to date" with their vaccine shots, which includes boosters.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

5-11: 42%

12-15: 66%

16-17: 69%

18-49: 73%

50-64: 81%

65+: 96%

Total population: 70.3%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

5-11: 38%

12-15: 62%

16-17: 65%

18-49: 68%

50-64: 78%

65+: 93%

Total population: 66.6%

The percentage of Minnesota's population up to date with vaccines, based on age group:

5-11: 37%

12-15: 25%

16-17: 31%

18-49: 39%

50-64: 57%

65+: 83%

Total population: 45.9%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,909,544 (up from 3,909,405)

3,909,544 (up from 3,909,405) People who have completed vaccine series: 3,703,679 (up from 3,703,300)

3,703,679 (up from 3,703,300) People up to date with their vaccine series : 2,551,700

: 2,551,700 Positive cases: 1,471,731 (up from 1,466,615)

1,471,731 (up from 1,466,615) Reinfection cases : 67,503

: 67,503 Deaths: 12,534 – 280 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,529)

12,534 – 280 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,529) Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,444,050 (up from 1,438,803)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.