Skip to main content
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, May 10

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, May 10

Hospitalizations jumped quite a bit over the weekend.

Credit: CDC Global, Flickr

Hospitalizations jumped quite a bit over the weekend.

Tuesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 5,117 newly reported cases and five newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,534.

Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 72-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Monday, May 9. Updates on Mondays and Wednesdays-Fridays only include 24 hours of data, so Tuesday update feature higher case numbers than normal. 

Related: New omicron subvariant BA.2.12.1 confirmed in Minnesota

The coronavirus variant that is currently dominant in Minnesota is the BA.2 version of omicron. According to the latest Metropolitan Council wastewater data, 97% of samples in the 7-county metro area are BA.2 (as of May 2).

Hospitalizations

Through May 9, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 368 – up from the 285 reported on May 6. Of those hospitalized, 36 people are in intensive care (up from 25) and 332 are in non-ICU care (up from 260).

Vaccine, booster stats

As of May 8, the state reported that 3,909,544 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,703,679 people have completed the vaccine series. There are 2,551,700 Minnesotans who are "up to date" with their vaccine shots, which includes boosters.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 42%
  • 12-15: 66%
  • 16-17: 69%
  • 18-49: 73%
  • 50-64: 81%
  • 65+: 96%
  • Total population: 70.3%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 38%
  • 12-15: 62%
  • 16-17: 65%
  • 18-49: 68%
  • 50-64: 78%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 66.6%

The percentage of Minnesota's population up to date with vaccines, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 37%
  • 12-15: 25%
  • 16-17: 31%
  • 18-49: 39%
  • 50-64: 57%
  • 65+: 83%
  • Total population: 45.9%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,909,544 (up from 3,909,405)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,703,679 (up from 3,703,300)
  • People up to date with their vaccine series: 2,551,700
  • Positive cases: 1,471,731 (up from 1,466,615)
  • Reinfection cases: 67,503
  • Deaths: 12,534 – 280 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,529)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,444,050 (up from 1,438,803)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.

Next Up

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, May 10

Hospitalizations jumped quite a bit over the weekend.

motorcycle
MN News

Motorcyclist killed after teen driver pulls out in front of him

A 39-year-old man was killed in the crash.

Daniel Tiger
TV, Movies and The Arts

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live is coming to the State Theater

VIP tickets include a photo with Daniel Tiger.

Screen Shot 2022-05-10 at 8.32.34 AM
Minnesota Life

'Huge bear' caught on camera in St. Louis Park yard

The black bear range in Minnesota has slowly been expanding south and west.

Texas Roadhouse
MN Food & Drink

The Twin Cities is getting another Texas Roadhouse

Attention roadies:

6300986143_9cedf3ce42_k
MN News

Split Rock Lighthouse closed for 2 days after lightning strike

Lightning struck a tree in the parking lot.

storm, severe
MN Weather

More rounds of severe storms in Minnesota Wednesday, Thursday

Very large hail, tornadoes and damaging winds will be possible both days.

GiantsRidge_OldSawMedia_111920_AB-1240947
Sponsored Story

Giant Trails to make giant memories for the whole family

Giants Ridge is located 3-hours away from the Twin Cities, 1-hour away from Duluth

The search involved several local public safety agencies, including a State Patrol helicopter unit and a K9 team.
MN News

Teen dies in crash near Paul Bunyan Land

The 18-year-old from Brainerd crashed her SUV into a tree Saturday afternoon.

RobGronkowskiHopkinsHSAppearance
MN Sports

Why was Rob Gronkowski at Hopkins High School on Monday?

Gronk and his brothers competed against some of the members of the school's girls basketball team.

ambulance
MN News

Motorcyclist killed in collision with pickup truck and trailer

The 31-year-old crashed his motorcycle into a pickup truck's trailer near St. Stephen, Minnesota on Friday.

police tape
MN News

Woman dies after 'recklessly' driving through yards, crashing into tree

A male passenger was seriously injured.

Related

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, May 5

More than 2,000 new cases for a second consecutive day.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, May 2

The latest:

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, May 6

The state reported more than 2,000 new cases each of the past five days.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, May 3

Hospitalizations have risen back above 300 for the first time mid-March.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, February 15

Hospitalizations decreased significantly over the weekend.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, May 9

The latest from the state health department.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, March 22

Hospitalizations are down to 250 total.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, April 26

The latest from the state health department.