Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, May 17

72 hours of case data reported over the weekend is included in Tuesday updates.

Credit: Navy Medicine via Flickr

Tuesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 4,581 newly reported cases and six reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,569.

Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 72-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Monday, May 16.

The coronavirus variant that is currently dominant in Minnesota is the BA.2 version of omicron. According to the latest Metropolitan Council wastewater data, 49% of samples in the 7-county metro area are BA.2, while BA.2.12.1 has increased to 43% of all samples (as of May 9).

Hospitalizations

Through May 16, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 436 – up from the 398 reported on May 13. Of those hospitalized, 35 people are in intensive care (down from 42) and 401 are in non-ICU care (up from 358).

Vaccine, booster stats

As of May 15, the state reported that 3,911,858 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,706,478 people have completed the vaccine series. There are 2,550,258 Minnesotans who are "up to date" with their vaccine shots, which includes boosters.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 42%
  • 12-15: 66%
  • 16-17: 69%
  • 18-49: 73%
  • 50-64: 81%
  • 65+: 96%
  • Total population: 70.3%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 38%
  • 12-15: 62%
  • 16-17: 65%
  • 18-49: 68%
  • 50-64: 78%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 66.6%

The percentage of Minnesota's population up to date with vaccines, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 37%
  • 12-15: 24%
  • 16-17: 31%
  • 18-49: 39%
  • 50-64: 57%
  • 65+: 83%
  • Total population: 45.8%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,911,858 (up from 3,911,728)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,706,478 (up from 3,706,216)
  • People up to date with their vaccine series: 2,550,258
  • Positive cases: 1,486,208 (up from 1,481,627)
  • Reinfection cases: 68,729
  • Deaths: 12,569 – 290 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,563)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,457,197 (up from 1,450,000)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.

