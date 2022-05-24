Skip to main content
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, May 24

Minnesota has now surpassed 12,600 COVID deaths.

Credit: CDC Global, Flickr

Tuesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 4,033 newly reported cases and five reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,601.

Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 72-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Monday, May 23. Data from the weekend is included, thus boosting the number of cases in today's report.

According to the latest Metropolitan Council wastewater data, 32.4% of samples in its coverage area are BA.2, while BA.2.12.1 has increased to 56% of all samples (as of May 16). So in total, the BA.2 family accounts for more than 88% of all samples. The Met Council covers about two-thirds of the metro area, serving nearly 2 million people.

Hospitalizations

Through May 23, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 416 – down from the 422 reported on May 20. Of those hospitalized, 28 people are in intensive care (down from 36) and 388 are in non-ICU care (up from 386).

Vaccine, booster stats

As of May 22, the state reported that 3,914,320 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,709,309 people have completed the vaccine series. There are 2,551,028 Minnesotans who are "up to date" with their vaccine shots, which includes boosters.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 42%
  • 12-15: 66%
  • 16-17: 69%
  • 18-49: 73%
  • 50-64: 81%
  • 65+: 96%
  • Total population: 70.4%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 38%
  • 12-15: 62%
  • 16-17: 65%
  • 18-49: 68%
  • 50-64: 78%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 66.7%

The percentage of Minnesota's population up to date with vaccines, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 37%
  • 12-15: 24%
  • 16-17: 31%
  • 18-49: 39%
  • 50-64: 57%
  • 65+: 83%
  • Total population: 45.9%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,914,320 (up from 3,914,064)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,709,309 (up from 3,709,010)
  • People up to date with their vaccine series: 2,551,028 (down from 2,553,247)
  • Positive cases: 1,499,038 (up from 1,495,009)
  • Reinfection cases: 71,315
  • Deaths: 12,601 – 300 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,596)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,472,166 (up from 1,464,639)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.

