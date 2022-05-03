Skip to main content
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, May 3

Hospitalizations have risen back above 300 for the first time mid-March.

Credit: Navy Medicine via Flickr

Tuesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 2,505 newly reported cases and one newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,512.

Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 72-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Monday, May 2, therefore the case numbers are higher than what is typically reported in a normal 24-hour period. However, cases are on the rise in Minnesota.

The coronavirus variant that is currently dominant in Minnesota is the BA.2 version of omicron. According to the latest Metropolitan Council wastewater data, 97% of samples in the 7-county metro area are BA.2 and 6% (as of April 25) are the original omicron strain, BA.1.

Hospitalizations

Through May 2, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 305 – up from the 296 reported on April 29. Of those hospitalized, 22 people are in intensive care (down from 26) and 283 are in non-ICU care (up from 270).

Hospitalizations have risen back above 300 for the first time mid-March, though COVID admissions are nowhere near peak levels of that saw ICU admissions well into the 300s and non-ICU admissions between 1,300 and 1,500. 

Screen Shot 2022-05-03 at 10.59.46 AM

Vaccine, booster stats

As of May 1, the state reported that 3,907,328 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,700,813 people have completed the vaccine series. There are 2,558,105 Minnesotans who are "up to date" with their vaccine shots, which includes boosters.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 42%
  • 12-15: 66%
  • 16-17: 69%
  • 18-49: 73%
  • 50-64: 81%
  • 65+: 96%
  • Total population: 70.2%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 38%
  • 12-15: 62%
  • 16-17: 65%
  • 18-49: 68%
  • 50-64: 78%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 66.5%

The percentage of Minnesota's population up to date with vaccines, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 38%
  • 12-15: 25%
  • 16-17: 31%
  • 18-49: 40%
  • 50-64: 57%
  • 65+: 83%
  • Total population: 46.0%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,907,328 (up from 3,907,054)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,700,813 (up from 3,700,291)
  • People up to date with their vaccine series: 2,558,105
  • Positive cases: 1,456,778 (up from 1,454,278)
  • Reinfection cases: 65,947
  • Deaths: 12,512 – 270 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,511)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,434,372 (up from 1,430,467)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.

