Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, November 16

Tuesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 10,913 newly reported cases and 51 newly reported deaths.The state's COVID-19 death toll is 9,047.

Among the newly reported deaths was a teenager, aged 15-19, from Goodhue County. No further information about the teen has been provided to this point, though it marks the second death of a teenager in Minnesota since the start of the pandemic.

The 10,000+ new cases and 51 newly reported deaths include data submitted to the Minnesota Department of Health between 4 a.m. Friday and 4 a.m. Monday.

Vaccine, booster stats

As of Nov. 14, the state reported that 3,548,912 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,330,128 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 715,287 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

5-11: 9%

12-15: 60%

16-17: 64%

18-49: 67%

50-64: 78%

65+: 96%

Total population: 63.8%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

5-11: 0%

12-15: 54%

16-17: 60%

18-49: 63%

50-64: 75%

65+: 93%

Total population: 59.9%

Hospitalizations

Through Nov. 15, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 1,348 – up from 1,282 reported Monday. Of those hospitalized, 307 were people are in intensive care and 1,041 were in non-ICU care.

The 1,348 COVID patients is the most Minnesota has had since Dec. 11, 2020 when there were 1,406 people with COVID-19 hospitalized, including 340 in intensive care.

Through Nov. 15, there were only 46 staffed ICU beds available in the entire state, which is actually up from the 33 that were available in Monday's report.

Minnesota Department of Health

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

Total tests: 14,308,895 (up from 14,207,860)

14,308,895 (up from 14,207,860) People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,548,912 (up from 3,530,246)

3,548,912 (up from 3,530,246) People who have completed vaccine series: 3,330,128 (up from 3,314,412)

3,330,128 (up from 3,314,412) People who have had a booster/3rd shot : 715,287 (up from 665,218)

: 715,287 (up from 665,218) Positive cases: 857,791 (up from 846,887)

857,791 (up from 846,887) Reinfection cases : 9,370 (up from 9,122)

: 9,370 (up from 9,122) Deaths: 9,047 – 530 of which are "probable*" (up from 8,996)

9,047 – 530 of which are "probable*" (up from 8,996) Patients no longer requiring isolation: 816,736 (up from 804,583)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.