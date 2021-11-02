Skip to main content
November 2, 2021
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, November 2
Publish date:

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, November 2

The latest.
Author:

Credit: Navy Medicine, Flickr

The latest.

Tuesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 7,043 newly reported cases and 24 newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 8,718.

The cases in today's report are higher than a typical one-day update because it includes cumulative data from Saturday-Monday. 

As of Oct. 31, the state reported that 3,474,328 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,318,665 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 449,284 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 12-15: 59%
  • 16-17: 63%
  • 18-49: 67%
  • 50-64: 78%
  • 65+: 95%
  • Total population: 62.4%

59.7% of Minnesota's total population, including children under the age of 12 who are not eligible for the vaccine, has completed the vaccine series. That jumps to 70.6% when excluding kids under the age of 12. MDH has a public dashboard to track vaccine progress in Minnesota, and you can view it here.

Hospitalizations

Through Nov. 1, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 978 – up from 908 reported Monday. Of those hospitalized, 223 people are in intensive care and 755 were in general hospital care.

Hospital capacity remains tight in parts of Minnesota, especially the metro area.

Screen Shot 2021-11-02 at 10.34.04 AM

Testing and positivity rates.

The 7,043 positive results in Tuesday's update were from 88,159 completed tests, creating a test positivity rate of 7.99%.

The World Health Organization recommends that a percent positive rate (total positives divided by total completed tests) of below 5% for at least two weeks is necessary to safely keep the economy open.

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 13,737,995 (up from 13,649,457)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,474,328 (up from 3,468,379)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,318,665 (up from 3,306,034)
  • People who have had a booster/3rd shot: 449,284 (up from 401,424)
  • Positive cases: 805,015 (up from 797,984)
  • Reinfection cases: 8,336 8,184 (up from 8,184)
  • Deaths: 8,718 – 502 of which are "probable*" (up from 8,694)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 776,476 (up from 768,921)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.

Next Up

Lyft, Uber
MN News

Lyft adds new safety feature amid spate of Minneapolis carjackings

This comes amid a spate of carjackings, including incidents targeting ride-share drivers.

phillips distilling
MN Food & Drink

Minnesota-based Phillips acquires 2 alcohol brands

The brands will join Phillips' growing portfolio of flavored spirits.

Joseph Quade
MN News

Charges: MN man chucked homemade bomb at house in St. Joseph

The man is accused of using a Grey Goose vodka bottle to make a bomb.

Northeast Middle School
MN News

Investigation launched over teacher's use of n-word at Minneapolis school

The incident sparked a walkout protest and a petition last week.

Detroit Lakes High School
MN News

Shooting threats directed at 2 schools in Detroit Lakes

Both threats have been dealt with and individuals involved have been "dealt with."

Jacob Danielson
MN News

Sheriff fires deputy who drove drunk, cites 'repeated' policy violations

Danielson was driving his personal vehicle and there were two children in the car at the time of the crash

Voting survey vote election
MN News

2021 elections: When to expect results from Minneapolis, St. Paul

We might have some unofficial results tonight, but some races could extend to Wednesday.

Night Ranger, Rock from the Heart
Sponsored Story

Rock from the Heart debuts in Fargo, returns to Minneapolis in 2022

Rock from the Heart blends heart health and rock n' roll.

Pexels - voting buttons hand holding - crop
MN News

LIVE UPDATES: Results from municipal elections in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and more

The latest as the results come in.

Regina Hospital
MN Health

Regina Hospital in Hastings to close family birth center in 2022

A declining birth rate in the area is the reason for the closure.

covid nurse
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota to open 'alternative care site' to help with COVID hospital surge

After a brief dip in COVID cases statewide, they have been rising again over the past week.

Pixabay - gavel court
MN News

Twin Cities tobacco shop owner convicted of sexually assaulting woman

He had offered the woman a job pricing items for the store.

Related

coronavirus, covid-19, doctor
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, November 1

The latest from MDH.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, October 26

The latest data for the pandemic in Minnesota.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, September 14

The latest on the COVID-19 situation in Minnesota.

covid, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Here is Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, August 31

The latest:

coronavirus, ICU, COVID-19
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, September 2

The latest on Minnesota's summer surge.

covid, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Here is Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, June 29

The latest figures from MDH.

covid, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Here is Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, June 15

The latest figures from MDH.

covid-19, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Here is Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, July 20

The latest details from MDH.