Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, November 23

November 23, 2021
Publish date:

The latest info from the state health department.
Author:

Credit: Minnesota Department of Health

Tuesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 11,455 newly reported cases and 37 newly reported deaths, bringing the state's COVID-19 death toll to 9,229.

The total cases and deaths reported today are cumulative from 4 a.m. Friday through 4 a.m. Monday. Numbers are always higher on Tuesdays due to the reporting delay from the weekend. 

Minnesota's test positivity rate on a 7-day rolling average (through Nov. 15) is 11%, which is up from 10.9% Nov. 12. That means Minnesota is in the high-risk threshold for community transmission of the coronavirus. 

Vaccine, booster stats

As of Nov. 21, the state reported that 3,616,166 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,343,252 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 881,369 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 19%
  • 12-15: 60%
  • 16-17: 64%
  • 18-49: 68%
  • 50-64: 78%
  • 65+: 96%
  • Total population: 65%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 0%
  • 12-15: 55%
  • 16-17: 60%
  • 18-49: 64%
  • 50-64: 76%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 60.1%

Hospitalizations

Through Nov. 22, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 1,429 – up from 1,373 reported Nov. 19. Of those hospitalized, 320 people are in intensive care and 1,109 are in non-ICU care.

The most ICU patients during the duration of the pandemic was 399 on Dec. 1, 2020.

There are currently only 26 staffed adult ICU beds available in the entire state, and only 8 pediatric ICU beds available. Pediatric non-ICU beds are also extremely strained, with only 28 available statewide.

Screen Shot 2021-11-23 at 8.32.16 AM

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 14,620,604 (up from 14,509,356)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,616,166 (up from 3,593,942)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,343,252 (up from 3,338,219)
  • People who have had a booster/3rd shot: 881,369 (up from 816,163)
  • Positive cases: 887,368 (up from 875,917)
  • Reinfection cases: 9,926 (up from 9,630)
  • Deaths: 9,229 – 546 of which are "probable*" (up from 9,192)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 825,017 (up from 825,017)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.

