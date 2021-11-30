Skip to main content
November 30, 2021
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, November 30
Publish date:

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, November 30

More than 12,000 newly reported cases.
Author:

Credit: Michael Coghlan, Flickr

More than 12,000 newly reported cases.

Today's update includes data from 4 a.m. Friday through 4 a.m. Monday. 

Tuesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 12,632 newly reported cases, though because the state didn't process deaths Nov. 25-26 for the Thanksgiving holiday, there are no new deaths to report today. 

Minnesota's test positivity rate on a 7-day rolling average (through Nov. 22) is 10.6%, which is down from 10.9% on Nov. 19. Anything over 10% puts Minnesota in the high-risk threshold for community transmission of the coronavirus.

It should be noted that the delta variant is the dominant strain circulating Minnesota and that the newly discovered omicron variant has not yet been detected in the U.S.

Vaccine, booster stats

As of Nov. 28, the state reported that 3,647,141 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,358,839 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 1,093,281 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 23%
  • 12-15: 61%
  • 16-17: 64%
  • 18-49: 68%
  • 50-64: 78%
  • 65+: 96%
  • Total population: 65.6%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 1%
  • 12-15: 55%
  • 16-17: 60%
  • 18-49: 64%
  • 50-64: 76%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 60.4%

Hospitalizations

Through Nov. 29, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 1,532 – up from the 1,467 reported on Nov. 26. Of those hospitalized, 343 people are in intensive care (up from 340) and 1,189 are in non-ICU care (down from 1,127).

The most ICU patients during the duration of the pandemic was 399 on Dec. 1, 2020.

There are currently only 27 staffed adult ICU beds available in the entire state – down from 34 on Nov. 26 – and 16 pediatric ICU beds available, which is up from the 6 available on Nov. 26. Pediatric non-ICU beds are also strained, with only 34 available statewide.

Screen Shot 2021-11-30 at 11.00.48 AM

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 14,896,979 (up from 14,823,912)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,647,141 (up from 3,631,472)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,358,839 (up from 3,346,984)
  • People who have had a booster/3rd shot: 1,093,281 (up from 932,115)
  • Positive cases: 912,370 (up from 899,739)
  • Reinfection cases: 10,338 (up from 10,111)
  • Deaths: 9,382 – 555 of which are "probable*" (no change from 9,338)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 874,593 (up from 859,647)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.

